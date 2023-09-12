Central Cee Shares Controversial Caption About The Devil As He Poses With Doja Cat And Ice Spice

Other than Dave, Central Cee is now the biggest name in the UK. He is making headlines with some of the top-flight artists in rap. We can talk about his fire collab with Drake, but he is making some head-turning comments right now. One of Cee's biggest tracks, "Doja," recently caught the attention of Doja Cat. Complex recently shared a video to their complexmusic IG account with the female artist hilariously talking about how Cee references her in the song.

Cee raps, "Somebody tell Doja Cat / That I'm tryna indulge in that / In my grey tracksuit, see the bulge in that." A very obviously sexually charged bar, Cee is clearly not hiding his opinions about the 27-year-old. Now, there is tons of speculation around this whole situation. The reason for that is because the "Sprinter" rapper took a trip to New York for Fashion Week. Doja Cat and Ice Spice, Doechii, and plenty of others were also in attendance.

Central Cee Shares A Full Collage Of Photos To IG: Look

All four of them shared the fun times they had on Instagram, but Central Cee's post is getting the most buzz it seems. A good deal of the attention stems from the fact that Cee made those comments about Doja. Additionally, he and Ice Spice have some music in the vault, and AllHipHop believes they could be talking about their work together. However, some people are giving backlash to Cee for his caption that references the Muslim religion and their holy text, the Qur'an. When you translate it to English, it reads, "I seek refuge in Allah from the devil of the evil." It pokes fun at Doja's recent devil-inspired persona but people in the comments do not care about that. Some feel he is disrespecting the sacred book saying, "at least respect the religion tf is you posting w that caption."

What are your initial thoughts on Central Cee sharing this post on Instagram with this caption? Do you think we have music on the way with Cee, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice? Why do you think he was in New York? Was it mainly for the fashion show or to see the two female rappers?

