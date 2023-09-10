Kanye West Tries To Go Incognito Without Bianca Censori In Florence

Kanye West has stepped out in Florence with a towel over his head. Notably, he was seen out and about in the historic city without his common-law wife, Bianca Censori. It's unclear what West was doing, as he was spotted weaving in and out of the busy traffic. However, it's a fairly brave move of the rapper as a large chunk of the Italian population wants to see him and Censori kicked out of the country.

Things started fairly innocuously, with West and Censori stirring up a little outrage by going out in some sheer, revealing outfits. However, things escalated when Censori appeared to be caught performing oral sex on West in Venice while they traversed the canals. That subsequently got them banned from the city of Venice. Additionally, they added extra controversy when they stepped out in their sheer outfits, with an uncomfortable-looking Censori holding a pillow over her chest.

Concern Grows Over Kanye And Censori's Relationship

Outside of their Italian shenanigans, people are starting to express some serious concern about the relationship between West and Censori. “Bianca is stuck. And her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her]. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.” Furthermore, the relationship was described as "so scary" by some of Censori's friends. Elsewhere, people have made similar claims. "Bianca’s friends are becoming concerned because their friendship with her hasn’t been the same in quite some time," an alleged source told the publication. "Bianca has always been a strong, independent woman who has her own voice, but they haven’t seen that lately. They don’t speak or see each other as often as they had before she started seeing Kanye.

The problem, additionally, is that Kanye sees Censori as less of a partner and more of a muse. "Bianca fulfills him in so many ways and understands him like nobody else ever has. He absolutely adores her and really appreciates how much she loves his children. Bianca is exactly what Kanye needed in his life and he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her."

