Logic Announces "Ultra 85" Novel To Coincide With His New Album

Logic is a conceptual dude. His second album, The Incredible True Story, was about a group of friends flying around the universe in spaceship. His third album, Everybody, was about a man who died and was subsequently reincarnated in different bodies. The Maryland rapper has kept it simple since he came out of retirement. His latest project, however, has restored some of his ambition. Ultra 85, the upcoming Logic album, will coincide with the release of a novel of the same name.

Logic confirmed the existence of the novel via Instagram on April 24. He not treated fans to what the cover art looked like, but provided some context for the novel (and presumably, the album). "In the year 2115, when the Earth is no longer inhabitable, the remainder of humanity lives in Babel, a giant space station," he wrote in the caption. "Two pilots, Quentin and Kai, must find the planet Paradise, where only the most promising citizens are allowed to live." The rapper explained that his main characters will be forced to confront the fact that "Paradise" is not all it's cracked up to be.

Logic's Novel Will Conclude A Long-Running Story

The plot details for Ultra 85 confirms that it will be a sequel to The Incredible True Story and Everybody. It will mark the completion of the titular story, nearly a decade later. Ultra 85 will also be the second time Logic pairs an album up with a companion novel. He released the novel Supermarket in 2017, which came with a titular album in which Logic explored the rock and punk genres. The latter was panned by most critics, but the novel was actually given positive notices.

Ultra 85 is currently available for pre-order on Simon & Schuster. It will be released on September 17. Fans have flocked to the comment section to speculate whether the accompanying album will drop on the same day. Both the Supermarket album and novel dropped on March 26, 2019, so it stands to reason the rapper would trot out a similar rollout for Ultra 85. Logic previously claimed that Ultra 85 would be his last album, but he's since clarified his statement. He told a Reddit user during a Q&A that he will always make music, but that Ultra 85 will be his last album under the "Logic" moniker. The rapper first teased Ultra 85 back in 2018, though it has gone through several iterations since.

The second single from the album, "44ever," was released April 19.

