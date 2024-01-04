Logic's Studio Albums, Ranked: From "Under Pressure" To "College Park"

Logic's albums have made him one of the most famous rappers in the game today. Many people have differing opinions about him and his music, but that didn’t stop him from releasing nine albums from 2014 to 2023. In 2020, he announced he was retiring from rap but returned shortly after in 2021 under the pseudonym “Doc D” (AKA Doctor Destruction) and released a mixtape. He officially came out of retirement as “Logic” that same year.

His upcoming album, Ultra 85, was just confirmed by him to drop in 2024. His day-one supporters have been waiting for this album for years as he has teased its release several times. Between releasing beat tapes, writing books, acting, and running a Discord server, it seems Logic fans always have something to look forward to from the Maryland rapper.

Logic’s discography has divided his fans across the years, with some projects generating much more praise than others. Like any artist, all his albums have high and low moments. While some appreciated his attempts to deviate from rap, others thought it was unwise. At other moments, fans criticized him for how he was rapping and what he was rapping about. However, they can agree that most, if not all of Logic’s albums being part of a large interconnected story is something completely unique and creative. We’ve ranked all of his albums in this list and have omitted anything from the Bobby Tarantino series as Logic himself categorizes those projects as mixtapes.

9. Supermarket (Soundtrack) (2019)

This is Logic’s most lambasted album. Most of it is not rap and has Logic singing over an acoustic guitar or performing rock music. Like several of his projects, this one is a concept album and serves as an auditory companion to his novel, Supermarket. For many fans, this was the only redeeming quality of the album. Critics pointed out how many of the songs sounded too much like the music they were inspired by, and fans were divided on Logic’s singing abilities. He had sung on multiple songs long before this album was released, but things felt different in a negative way on this project. Also, considering Logic is a rapper, many listeners were not fans of the lyrics on the album and were confused about what happened to the rapper’s pen game.

8. Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind (2019)

This was another divisive album amongst Logic fans. Prior to the album’s release, Logic tweeted that the music on it would combine the sounds of his projects Under Pressure and Bobby Tarantino. Listeners know the former for its honest lyricism and soulful production and the latter for its energetic and fun-based but semi-lyrically strong content. When the album was released, fans concluded neither of these styles were showcased profoundly or consistently on the album. In fact, out of the 16-song tracklist, they mostly praised the first and last songs and had several issues with the rest of the project. They criticized Logic for using odd bars and delivery styles and not executing the songs' concepts well. However, they admired the production from his day one producer, 6ix.

7. Everybody (2017)

Many Logic fans credit this album as the moment when everything changed in his career. This album contains “1-800-273-8255,” the eight times platinum single whose title is the Suicide Prevention Hotline. Logic supporters appreciated the social awareness of this track but were not fans of how Logic’s music seemed to dip in quality with this release. Once again, they praised the album’s concept, but they felt the execution fell short at moments. Only three moments on the album contain skits that help carry the narrative. Some people also criticized how Logic’s messages only scratched the surface of the issues he spoke on. However, the album’s grandiose production and song arrangement on some tracks were praised.

One of the most heavily criticized moments was on “Take It Back,” a six-minute track where Logic spends just under two minutes rapping. He spends the other four minutes talking about his life story and the message he promotes as an artist. His fans had already heard this in his music and interviews for years. They felt like he did not use the beat wisely since he mostly talked about it. Logic also mentions his biracial identity several times on the album, essentially starting the meme himself of how often he mentions it.

6. YSIV (2018)

This album is the fourth entry in the mixtape series titled Young Sinatra that Logic built his career on. This one finds Logic rapping just like he did on those mixtapes but from a different point in his life. However, some listeners thought Logic failed to recapture the energy of his past music. Others thought he did it better at some moments than others. On this album, he also thanks the fans who gave him the power to reach this point in his career and has voicemails from several of them on the opening track.

On this album, listeners praised Logic for securing features from the entire Wu-Tang Clan and collaborating with fellow DMV artist Wale. They appreciated how many songs had him using his signature rapid-fire flow with the energetic production they knew and loved. There were also nostalgic elements from the Young Sinatra mixtapes series all over the album, like the tags he had been using on all the previous entries - and some bars he had already used before too. However, they were not fans of how he still included songs in the pop-rap lane or how the feature from Jaden Smith was extremely brief and was on the song that sampled his own track, “Icon.”

5. Vinyl Days (2022)

This is the longest album in Logic’s discography, coming in at a whopping 30 tracks. However, the project is just over an hour long. Several tracks are voicemail messages from various celebrities who called Logic and spoke about a myriad of topics. The album also serves as Logic’s final album released on Def Jam. It ends with a 10-minute track where he speaks and shouts out everyone who worked with him at the label.

The album showcases Logic rapping over chopped samples and gives listeners a project that truly feels like a mixtape from the early 2000s. Funkmaster Flex appears on multiple tracks on the project, adding his trademark ad-libs and hype. Younger listeners found him annoying, while older ones appreciated the nostalgia his presence brought. Logic focused on crafting fun bars and punchlines throughout the entire project, which made it a very fun listen for his fans.

4. College Park (2023)

This is the latest concept album from Logic and is directly connected to his life -specifically his past. It’s also the first album he released as an independent artist. The concept is he and his fellow artists are in a car on their way to Logic’s debut live performance. Various skits play at the end of several songs, with their conversations sometimes paving the way for the track that follows them. For many listeners, this album felt like the music from his mixtape days, which was Logic’s intention. Other moments had the grandiose feeling that some of his early album music of the present day had.

Fans also praised how Logic sounded like the fire in his spirit had been reignited. He didn’t use recycled bars; he had new introspective and vulnerable thoughts to share, and he was rapping like his life depended on it. They also praised how he approached the subject matter of songs from a more mature perspective.

3. No Pressure (2020)

This album is the sequel to Logic’s debut album, Under Pressure. The title serves as a clear indication of his confidence as an artist and his rise to success. The album was originally his retirement album and featured several full-circle moments in his verses. One of these came on “Soul Food II,” which is a sequel track to a song from Under Pressure. The first verse finds him using the same flow as his first verse in the original song. The production is even the same but with enhancements that give it a more glorious feeling.

The rest of the album serves as a reflective victory lap for Logic as he reminisces on his journey as an artist and delivers creative glimpses of his past. Many people felt this project was a justified sequel and would have been an excellent album to retire with fully. They praised Logic’s reflection and maturity throughout the album and enjoyed hearing him share how he had truly made it as an artist.

Other praised moments on the album were how many of the songs had more soulful production than Logic’s recent work before this project. Most songs did not have hooks and featured Logic switching his flows or speaking from his heart. Listeners also praised Logic’s singing this time around, comparing it to the singing on his earlier work, which sounded more natural and fit in with the atmosphere of the songs it was on.

2. Under Pressure (2014)

This was Logic’s debut album and the one that many believe showcased Logic at his hungriest as an artist. He had built a core following with his mixtapes and wanted to prove to the rap game he deserved to be there. The album finds Logic telling his life story creatively with a few concept tracks and story-focused lyrics. There’s a certain humbleness to the entire album as Logic had not amassed his millions yet but he knew he would one day. Fans appreciated how every song on the tracklist felt intentional and showcased a different side of Logic. Each one sounded authentically him no matter what. Even to this day, fans still compare his albums to this one as it has become the bar they must reach - or surpass.

1. The Incredible True Story (2015)

For many people, this is Logic’s best album. They praised the concept, which has two people in the future on a spaceship listening to the album. They enjoyed the script and sound effects of the skits and how the songs tied directly into the album’s concept. The album was also praised for balancing energetic, soulful, and slower-paced songs. Many listeners said the production reminded them of a movie score. Fans also enjoyed Logic’s songwriting on the album, which once again combined his rapping and singing effectively. These elements helped ensure the album had multiple standout moments and are why it will always be held in high regard.

What’s your favorite song from Logic’s discography? Let us know in the comments section.

