Logic Searches For Confidence In The Trippy New Track "FOMO"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 66 Views
Logic launched Paradise Records in early 2025. The label is supported by the rap star's directorial debut of the same title.

Logic has always expressed past dealings with depression. In his latest track, "FOMO," he searches for help as he falls deeper into the darkness. "I need you to hold my hand," he sings on the hook like he is desperately in need of rescue.

Throughout the track, the Bobby Tarantino creator questions his life from it's purpose to it's demise. The song's production delivers a hypnotic nirvana vibe that was popularized in the early 90s.

"FOMO" prepares the release of the film, Paradise Records, Logic's directorial debut. In the film, the rap star desperately trying to save a local record store from going out of business. The cast includes a odd array of characters that provide comic relief and plot twists.

The latest single leads up to the release of Logic's forthcoming album, SideQuest, the latest album under his new deal with BMG. It will be the rap star's most experimental release yet as he ventures out to other genres of music.

The upcoming album signals a bold stylistic shift for the Maryland rapper, marking his most experimental release to date. Known for his lyrical dexterity and boom-bap foundations, Logic now leans into a harder, trap-influenced sound shaped by bold production and genre fusion.

Several singles from SideQuest have already surfaced, including “It’s a Fee,” “Everyone’s Dead Already,” and “Sold Out.” The standout track, “GoROUND,” flips a sample from the Beastie Boys and features rapid-fire verses laced with bravado and self-assurance. Fans have welcomed the release as a return to Logic’s sharper lyrical form, particularly after a string of more introspective or conceptual projects.

"FOMO" - Logic

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me what I gotta do to hold my hand

Soul of a coward in the body of a man

Everyday I'm terrified, think I need a friend

Trying to communicate but they don't understand

Everydy I think about when I'm going to die

