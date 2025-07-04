Logic Serves Up A Slice Of Hypnotizing Boom Bap On "The Adventures Of Cocaine Larry"

Logic is taking on a whole other personality on this single. He's a drug dealing kingpin who's got quite the loose trigger.

Logic has been unconscious in 2025. It feels like every week we have new music to cover. We aren't complaining, though, especially when the songs have been quality, for the most part. "The Adventures of Cocaine Larry" is definitely another highlight, and it sees the Marlyand native take on a new persona.

He presents himself as the titular character who has a severe cocaine addiction, great motion in the streets, and is just intimidating overall. "'67 got an old body like it's a flame / Mr. Miyagi, yeah, b*tch, I'ma wax that a*s / And after I'm done, roll me a joint, pass me the flask."

On top of taking on this personality, Logic throws on some vocal effects that make him sound completely different. Outside of wanting to portray a new character, this might have something to do with this track being produced by Peanuts.

That is his producing alter ego, similar to what artists like Mac Miller have created. This isn't a Peanuts release, though. Logic hasn't touched that side of his career since last August.

But this track is a fun time thanks to his performance and the hypnotizing boom bap loop he brings in. Irt feels like the classic Logic we grew to love.

We will see if he continues this at all like he has with his Sidequest collection, though. Stay tuned and check out "The Adventures of Cocaine Larry" below in the meantime.

Logic "The Adventures of Cocaine Larry"

Quotable Lyrics:

All I know is bars like I'm rooming with a celly
I'm in Matsuhisa and I'm eating yellowtail belly
And whoever want it, they gon' get confronted by Bernelli
B*tch, I'm Peanuts, no wonder why you jelly
I got adjoining doors for the escort in my telly
Stealth mode like a medal, crawlin' all up on my belly

