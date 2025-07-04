News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
the adventures of cocaine larry
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Logic Serves Up A Slice Of Hypnotizing Boom Bap On "The Adventures Of Cocaine Larry"
Logic is taking on a whole other personality on this single. He's a drug dealing kingpin who's got quite the loose trigger.
By
Zachary Horvath
7 mins ago