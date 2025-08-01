Logic's Latest "SideQuest" Track Bares "Witness" To The Chaos As New Album Approaches

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Logic began developing SideQuest after announcing plans to transition his sound to Rage music similar to Playboi Carti.

Logic has invested a lot of promotion behind the forthcoming release of his latest album, SideQuest, with the new single, "Witness," continuing to persuade fans it's the rap star's latest hit. The upcoming album's latest single reveals a creative pivot toward chaotic, Carti-esque experimentation—one that so far seems more disjointed than daring.

“Witness” arrives with an infectious, off-kilter beat—bright, bouncy, and laced with warped melodies. It’s the kind of production that demands a dynamic vocal performance. Instead, Logic delivers subdued, breathy verses and a chorus that lacks focus or direction. It’s a bold swing at reinvention, but one that fails to land with clarity or conviction.

Lyrically, the song treads familiar territory: fleeting flexes about money, drinking, and rapid-fire bars that emphasize speed over depth. “Witness” leans into trend-chasing aesthetics without offering a distinct point of view. His delivery feels more imitative than inspired.

Logic's latest sound has received mixed reviews from his fans. "I love how free Logic sounds now," commented a fan on YouTube. Another fan added, "Bob in his idgaf era and its great. Just having as much fun as possible."

Other comments referred to all the music previously released for SideQuest. One fan commented, "AYO ANOTHER BANGER LIKE THE LAST ONE? 3 SIDE QUEST SONGS COMPLETING FOR TOP 1 ON THE ALBUM SO FAR," while another wrote, "This song is actually making me say this at this point… but I miss the Logic that made albums like The Incredible True Story and songs like Black Spider-Man. I don’t even know what this is anymore."

“Witness” - Logic

Quotable Lyrics

Hold me up like oh (Check, check)
Get the fuck up out my business (Check, check)
Dear God, I need a witness (Check, check)
Hold me up like oh (Check, check)
Get the fuck up out my business (Check, check)

