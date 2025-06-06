Logic Pays Homage To His "Sinatra" Mixtape Days With "Old Logic"

Logic is back with a Throwback Thursday-esque track this week with "Old Logic." It's a tasteful nod to the early stages of his career, particularly the Sinatra mixtapes that generated so much buzz at their peak. He raps his tail off on this track, something that is still very capable of doing at which some would consider the twilight of his run.
"Grab the .45 caliber while it's busting / Goddamn, this is Logic at thirty-five, it's so disgusting, uh-uh," he points out on the second verse.
Speaking of bars, he brings so many rhyme schemes and patterns on "Old Logic." Most of them are highly satisfying. "Sharp like Hanzo Steel, the rest is obtuse / I get loose when sipping Goose and rhyme like Doc' Seuss / Flow tight like noose, whoop a*s like Bruce, no time for a truce."
This prolific lyricism is also nod to the rapper and producer he's sampling on this cut. The respect he shows to MF DOOM's and J Dilla's "GAZZILLION EAR" from BORN LIKE THIS is perfect. From the second beat that's on that instrumental to the relentless rhymes-- it's all there.
It will be interesting to see what Logic does with "Old Logic," though.
The Maryland MC is preparing his soundtrack for his Tribeca Film Festival flick Paradise Records. He's also seemingly working on Sidequest, which is potentially his next LP. But even if it doesn't find a home, this will be one of the best loosies of 2025, hands down.
Logic "Old Logic"
Quotable Lyrics:
My bank account is like casino vaults, your pockets microchips, uh
Motherf*cker, I dare you to test it, hope you're well-rested, whoop your a*s and get arrested
In a double-breasted Louis Vuitton diamond encrusted tailor-made suit
Now that's "All Sinatra Everything"
I explode like hollow tips on contact
Chronologically murder schmoe, there's no bringing Joe back