Logic Pays Homage To His "Sinatra" Mixtape Days With "Old Logic"

BY Zachary Horvath 192 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
logic logic
Logic is in top form on this track, which also happens to feature a nasty MF DOOM sample just for good measure.

Logic is back with a Throwback Thursday-esque track this week with "Old Logic." It's a tasteful nod to the early stages of his career, particularly the Sinatra mixtapes that generated so much buzz at their peak. He raps his tail off on this track, something that is still very capable of doing at which some would consider the twilight of his run.

"Grab the .45 caliber while it's busting / Goddamn, this is Logic at thirty-five, it's so disgusting, uh-uh," he points out on the second verse.

Speaking of bars, he brings so many rhyme schemes and patterns on "Old Logic." Most of them are highly satisfying. "Sharp like Hanzo Steel, the rest is obtuse / I get loose when sipping Goose and rhyme like Doc' Seuss / Flow tight like noose, whoop a*s like Bruce, no time for a truce."

This prolific lyricism is also nod to the rapper and producer he's sampling on this cut. The respect he shows to MF DOOM's and J Dilla's "GAZZILLION EAR" from BORN LIKE THIS is perfect. From the second beat that's on that instrumental to the relentless rhymes-- it's all there.

It will be interesting to see what Logic does with "Old Logic," though.

The Maryland MC is preparing his soundtrack for his Tribeca Film Festival flick Paradise Records. He's also seemingly working on Sidequest, which is potentially his next LP. But even if it doesn't find a home, this will be one of the best loosies of 2025, hands down.

Read More: Judge Denies DDG's Restraining Order Against Halle Bailey

Logic "Old Logic"

Quotable Lyrics:

My bank account is like casino vaults, your pockets microchips, uh
Motherf*cker, I dare you to test it, hope you're well-rested, whoop your a*s and get arrested
In a double-breasted Louis Vuitton diamond encrusted tailor-made suit
Now that's "All Sinatra Everything"
I explode like hollow tips on contact
Chronologically murder schmoe, there's no bringing Joe back

Read More: Diddy Accused Of Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Journalist

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
J. Kempin/Getty Images Original Content #TBT: Logic's "Young Sinatra" Mixtape Series 5.2K
logic-sold-out Songs Logic Tells Fans He's "SOLD OUT" On Braggadocious New Song 913
Reviews Logic's "Bobby Tarantino II" Review 23.2K
Ethan Miller / getty images Original Content Logic's Top 5 Freestyles 7.0K