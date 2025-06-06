News
Logic Pays Homage To His "Sinatra" Mixtape Days With "Old Logic"
Logic is in top form on this track, which also happens to feature a nasty MF DOOM sample just for good measure.
By
Zachary Horvath
19 mins ago
12 Views