NBA YoungBoy Collaborator Billy Resio Dead At 30 After Drive-By Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher
Billy Resio Dead Hip Hop News
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 19: NBA YoungBoy performs during the MASA TOUR at Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Durham rapper Billy Resio was shot at about 9 p.m. Sunday night on Hillsborough Road and later passed away in the hospital.

2026 is off to a difficult start for the loved ones of Billy Resio, a Durham rapper who was targeted in a drive-by on Sunday (January 4). Per WRAL, he was driving on Hillsborough Road at around 9 p.m. when someone in another vehicle pulled next to him and started shooting. Not long after that, he died in the hospital.

A woman who had been sitting in the passenger seat also suffered serious injuries. Her identity and condition have not been made public at the time of writing.

As news of the tragedy continues to make its rounds online, countless fans and loved ones have taken to social media with tributes. This includes Rich Nation CEO Michael Mitchell, who shared an emotional post about the loss earlier this week.

"🕊️ REST IN POWER BILLY RESIO 🕊️," the post begins. "I don’t even know how to type this… my heart is broken in ways I can’t explain. Today I lost my artist, my brother, my family."

Who Is Billy Resio?

"Billy Resio was taken from us way too soon in Durham, NC, and this pain is something I wouldn’t wish on anyone. I loved that kid for real. He wasn’t just talent—he was pure heart, raw truth, hunger, and loyalty. He believed in the vision, and I believed in him," it continues. "We created history together.
He gave the world 'Labeled Me Top Shotta' featuring NBA YoungBoy, and he poured his soul into every record he made. Now he’s gone… but his voice, his energy, and his story will never die."

Mitchell went on to promise that Resio's legacy will live on. In addition to his collaboration with YB, the late artist was known for his songs "Lies," "Bonnie And Clyde," and more. He was just 30 years old when he passed away, and is survived by his one-year-old son.

