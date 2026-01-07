News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
billy resio
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
NBA YoungBoy Collaborator Billy Resio Dead At 30 After Drive-By Shooting
Durham rapper Billy Resio was shot at about 9 p.m. Sunday night on Hillsborough Road and later passed away in the hospital.
By
Caroline Fisher
January 07, 2026