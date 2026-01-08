2025 was an undoubtedly busy year for NBA YoungBoy. In March, the rapper was released from prison after spending just under 12 months behind bars. A few months later, he dropped his eighth studio album, MASA. In September, he kicked off his first-ever headlining tour in support of the album, which he then wrapped up in November. His wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, also got pregnant with his 13th child.

Now, it looks like 2026 is off to a rocky start for the 26-year-old, who is currently wrapped up in some drama involving the mother of another one of his kids. Yaya Mayweather, who gave birth to YB's son roughly five years ago, recently took to Twitter/X to put him on blast. According to her, his priorities are off, as he's allegedly more focused on spoiling other women than providing for his own child.

"You giving h*es money to go shopping and buying h*es jewelry, but still haven’t given me money for my son’s birthday party," she alleged, as captured by Live Bitez. "You know who paid for my son’s birthday party? MY DAD!!!!!!"

Did Gigi Alayah Cheat On Kai Cenat With NBA YoungBoy?

She didn't stop there, however. Mayweather went on to throw a jab at one of the women YB's allegedly been blowing money on. "A FAT WHITE WOMAN??? i’m sick to my stomach actually," she wrote. At the time of writing, YB has not publicly responded to his ex's remarks.

This isn't the only drama he's gotten dragged into recently, either. In December, Kai Cenat and his partner Gabrielle “Gigi” Alayah decided to go their separate ways. Almost immediately after the former pair announced the sad news, speculation about what led to the breakup began. It was even rumored that Alayah cheated on the streamer with YB.