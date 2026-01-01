Gigi Alayah Exits Social Media After Kai Cenat Split & NBA YoungBoy Rumors

Kai Cenat has taken a lot of time off streaming as of late, but his return to the public eye sadly had nothing to do with that career. Instead, it's because he announced his breakup with his girlfriend Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah. Shortly after this news broke, fans speculated that she might have cheated on the streamer with NBA YoungBoy. However, very quickly, folks shut down these rumors, including Gigi herself.

Still, it seems like this has taken a huge toll on her heading into 2026. At the end of a new YouTube vlog, the content creator revealed that she's taking a break from social media.

"I know it's the new year. But right now, I am navigating a lot personally," she remarked during her Thursday (January 1) upload. Alayah's remarks appear at the 28:46-minute mark of the video below. "I want to be honest and just take the time that I need to reset. And just protect my own peace. I am incredibly grateful and thankful for everyone who has continued to show love and support. I'm going to say, I may be quiet for a little while. I will be back. And I just want you guys to know that I love you, and I will see you guys soon."

Kai Cenat's Breakup

Despite this being a pretty personal and private issue, some folks still targeted Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah online. For example, Adin Ross, Cuffem, and 6ix9ine blasted her as part of a diss track that also took aim at Lil Durk, Doechii, and others. Elsewhere, some folks are defending Gigi, as many rumors and narratives against her like the NBA YoungBoy rumors have no factual basis at press time.

Some clowned Gigi Alayah and Kai Cenat's relationship to begin with. But at the end of the day, what matters is how they come to terms with the split and what they do to keep a respectful vibe with their fanbases, at the very least.