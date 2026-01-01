Gigi Alayah Exits Social Media After Kai Cenat Split & NBA YoungBoy Rumors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 618 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gigi Alayah Social Media Break Kai Cenat NBA YoungBoy Hip Hop News
Image via Instagram @gabriellealayah
Rumors swirled that Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah's cheated on Kai Cenat with NBA YoungBoy, but these have mostly been debunked.

Kai Cenat has taken a lot of time off streaming as of late, but his return to the public eye sadly had nothing to do with that career. Instead, it's because he announced his breakup with his girlfriend Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah. Shortly after this news broke, fans speculated that she might have cheated on the streamer with NBA YoungBoy. However, very quickly, folks shut down these rumors, including Gigi herself.

Still, it seems like this has taken a huge toll on her heading into 2026. At the end of a new YouTube vlog, the content creator revealed that she's taking a break from social media.

"I know it's the new year. But right now, I am navigating a lot personally," she remarked during her Thursday (January 1) upload. Alayah's remarks appear at the 28:46-minute mark of the video below. "I want to be honest and just take the time that I need to reset. And just protect my own peace. I am incredibly grateful and thankful for everyone who has continued to show love and support. I'm going to say, I may be quiet for a little while. I will be back. And I just want you guys to know that I love you, and I will see you guys soon."

Read More: Who Is Gigi Alayah? Kai Cenat’s Ex-Girlfriend Who Got Caught Up In NBA YoungBoy Cheating Rumors

Kai Cenat's Breakup

Despite this being a pretty personal and private issue, some folks still targeted Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah online. For example, Adin Ross, Cuffem, and 6ix9ine blasted her as part of a diss track that also took aim at Lil Durk, Doechii, and others. Elsewhere, some folks are defending Gigi, as many rumors and narratives against her like the NBA YoungBoy rumors have no factual basis at press time.

Some clowned Gigi Alayah and Kai Cenat's relationship to begin with. But at the end of the day, what matters is how they come to terms with the split and what they do to keep a respectful vibe with their fanbases, at the very least.

We will see if any other drama causes Gigi to have to come back to social media. Otherwise, she will probably enjoy a break from all the noise right now.

Read More: Blueface Calls Kai Cenat A "Cry Baby" Over Gigi Breakup & Cheating Rumors

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Gabrielle “Gigi” Alayah Pop Culture Who Is Gigi Alayah? Kai Cenat’s Ex-Girlfriend Who Got Caught Up In NBA YoungBoy Cheating Rumors 2.3K
Blueface Kai Cenat Cry Baby Gigi Breakup Cheating Hip Hop News Music Blueface Calls Kai Cenat A "Cry Baby" Over Gigi Breakup & Cheating Rumors 3.3K
Kai Cenat Girlfriend Gigi Deny Cheating Allegations Breakup Viral News Relationships Kai Cenat's Ex Girlfriend Gigi Reacts To Wild NBA YoungBoy Cheating Claims 22.3K
Lil Tjay Mocks Kai Cenat Breakup Gigi Alayah Beef Hip Hop News Music Lil Tjay Allegedly Mocks Kai Cenat For Breakup With Gigi Alayah After Beef 3.6K
Comments 0