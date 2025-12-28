Lil Tjay Allegedly Mocks Kai Cenat For Breakup With Gigi Alayah After Beef

Kai Cenat has thrown himself into the social media discourse void this week, garnering a slew of different reactions to his breakup announcement regarding Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah. One of the most interesting alleged reactions to this development is from Lil Tjay. They had beef recently that is seemingly back on the menu.

The reason this is an "alleged" reaction, though, is because there's no way to know for sure if his Instagram Story post this weekend that DJ Akademiks caught on IG is in direct reference to the former couple. "A lot of things ya thought I did wrong gon age like [wine]," Tjay shared.

Lil Tjay's referenced Kai Cenat and Gigi Alayah's relationship before. He dropped the "diss track" "Been Had Gigi," which doesn't really contain any direct shots. But more relevantly, as caught by @clippedszn on Twitter, Tjay allegedly alluded to cheating allegations concerning Gigi Alayah on social media.

Take all of this with a grain of salt, though. There are a lot of reactions and accusations flying around right now, none of which have been confirmed.

Kai Cenat's Ex

Gigi already denied the rumors that she cheated on the streamer with NBA YoungBoy. She didn't mention YB outright, and it's unclear if her message was fully intended towards Kai. Nevertheless, fans ran with that cheating narrative despite multiple sources (like Akademiks, whom folks accused of originating the rumor) denying it.

"I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane," Alayah shared on her IG Story this weekend. "I've never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man... play that sympathetic role somewhere else, pls."

Meanwhile, Lil Tjay and Kai Cenat's beef is one-sided. Tjay presumably thinks that Cenat doesn't like him due to his feud with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and called streamers like him exploitative. On the other hand, the Bronx content creator doesn't understand what all the animosity is really about. Hopefully we get some clarity on all of this from the former couple soon.