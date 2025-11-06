Mother Of Kai Cenat's Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Destroying Their Family Dynamic

BY Zachary Horvath 189 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice
Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat (3) of Team Bonds during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita via Imagn Images
Kai Cenat's girlfriend posted a video to her YouTube channel last December talking about how she never felt "true love" from her parents.

Kai Cenat has been doing well for himself career wise, but also in his personal life. He's happily dating fellow content creator Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah. They seem to be very supportive of one another and their accomplishments, which is great to see. However, their relationship is being put to the test this week by "Gigi's" mom, Ashlee Monroe.

As caught by FearBuck and Sportskeeda, she posted a lengthy, emotional, teary-eyed video to her Instagram on November 5. In it, she accuses Kai Cenat of ruining her relationship with her daughter. Additionally, Ashlee expresses sadness and disappointment in Gabrielle for turning her back on her.

Her gut-wrenching post comes as a result of a December 2024 video from her girl's YouTube channel resurfacing. There, Gabrielle says she grew up with everything she wanted materially speaking. However, when it came to the warmth and unconditional love that a child is supposed to receive from their parents, it was allegedly non-existent.

"If you been knowin' me since I was a kid, you'll know that I was a very spoiled kid. I had everything... What I was lacking growing up was the feeling of true love... I just wanted somebody that I could open up to."

Raed More: Desiigner's Tragic Downfall Is On The Verge Of Becoming An Epic Comeback Story

How Long Has Kai Cenat Been Dating Gabrielle?

Ashlee Monroe responded saying, "Seeing that video broke me... To say that you went through life alone, feeling alone, that you didn't feel love, is crazy! I was there... haven't missed anything in that kid's life... I have told Gabrielle, 'No matter what, baby, I love you... You're not gonna go through this life without me.'"

She then dove into the explosive Kai Cenat allegations and the origins of them. "Gabrielle looked at me and said, 'I think we need to keep our relationship off the internet...' Then she follows up with, 'Kai said...' Oh yeah, Mr. Kai Cenat told my daughter that he did his research on me... and if she hung out with me, her reputation would be ruined."

Ashlee added, "Ever since this has been going on, I don't recognize her." Elsewhere, she put the Twitch streamer on blast for allegedly never having a conversation with her. "Kai Cenat... All you do is sit down with women of different reputations... all you do is sit down with rappers of different reputations. You never thought to sit down over a glass of water with me?"

We will see how this all unfolds. "Gigi" has since responded, putting her mom on blast for the video. Kai and Gabrielle have at least reportedly been an item since December 2024, the same month in which the aforementioned video was posted.

Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah's Video About Her Childhood

Read More: Iggy Azalea Got Dissed By Some Of Hip Hop’s Biggest Names

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets Pop Culture Druski Put On Blast By Child Actor’s Mother For Calling Her Son “Fat” 3.4K
CookingWithKya Boyfriend Rant Streamer University Viral News Viral CookingWithKya's Boyfriend Goes On Rant After Man Slaps Her Behind At Streamer University 3.3K
The 2023 Streamy Awards - Show Pop Culture Kai Cenat Blasts "Weird" Backlash To His Attendance At North West's Birthday Party 1.6K
The 2023 Streamy Awards - Arrivals Viral Kai Cenat Reportedly Gives Man Who Was Cheated On At Omah Lay Concert $20K & New GF, His Girl Reveals Her Side Of The Story 28.5K
Comments 0