Kai Cenat has been doing well for himself career wise, but also in his personal life. He's happily dating fellow content creator Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah. They seem to be very supportive of one another and their accomplishments, which is great to see. However, their relationship is being put to the test this week by "Gigi's" mom, Ashlee Monroe.

As caught by FearBuck and Sportskeeda, she posted a lengthy, emotional, teary-eyed video to her Instagram on November 5. In it, she accuses Kai Cenat of ruining her relationship with her daughter. Additionally, Ashlee expresses sadness and disappointment in Gabrielle for turning her back on her.

Her gut-wrenching post comes as a result of a December 2024 video from her girl's YouTube channel resurfacing. There, Gabrielle says she grew up with everything she wanted materially speaking. However, when it came to the warmth and unconditional love that a child is supposed to receive from their parents, it was allegedly non-existent.

"If you been knowin' me since I was a kid, you'll know that I was a very spoiled kid. I had everything... What I was lacking growing up was the feeling of true love... I just wanted somebody that I could open up to."

How Long Has Kai Cenat Been Dating Gabrielle?

Ashlee Monroe responded saying, "Seeing that video broke me... To say that you went through life alone, feeling alone, that you didn't feel love, is crazy! I was there... haven't missed anything in that kid's life... I have told Gabrielle, 'No matter what, baby, I love you... You're not gonna go through this life without me.'"

She then dove into the explosive Kai Cenat allegations and the origins of them. "Gabrielle looked at me and said, 'I think we need to keep our relationship off the internet...' Then she follows up with, 'Kai said...' Oh yeah, Mr. Kai Cenat told my daughter that he did his research on me... and if she hung out with me, her reputation would be ruined."

Ashlee added, "Ever since this has been going on, I don't recognize her." Elsewhere, she put the Twitch streamer on blast for allegedly never having a conversation with her. "Kai Cenat... All you do is sit down with women of different reputations... all you do is sit down with rappers of different reputations. You never thought to sit down over a glass of water with me?"

We will see how this all unfolds. "Gigi" has since responded, putting her mom on blast for the video. Kai and Gabrielle have at least reportedly been an item since December 2024, the same month in which the aforementioned video was posted.