Kai Cenat Reportedly Gives Man Who Was Cheated On At Omah Lay Concert $20K & New GF, His Girl Reveals Her Side Of The Story

Kai Cenat's internet presence is so large that anyone involved in one of his streams could get famous. That has been the case for the Omah Lay concertgoer who was left by his girlfriend. A video went viral in which the Nigerian artist invited a random woman up on the stage to dance with him. However, it got very intimate and sexual and making things obviously very uncomfortable for the boyfriend. He wound up walking out and now Kai Cenat is looking to help him out.

Streamers doing 20 women versus one man have become a popular trend lately and Kai hosted one for the man. At the end of the video, the man and the final contestant where willing to see where things could go. However, Cenat went even further to help him out. Reports say that he wound up offering him $20,000 dollars. Furthermore, in another streaming clip, Kai claims that he and the Omah Lay "victim" have been texting constantly and that because of his appearance on the live stream, brands are reaching out to him for deals and business opportunities.

Kai Cenat Does What He Can To Cheer The Man Up

In other news relating to this the woman who danced with Omah Lay sent out a public apology that did not really seem like one. She said that she talked with her man in private but also want to address it online to try and clear her name. "I want to publicly apologize to him. Obviously, me and him have had private conversations, and we spoke, but since it was public, I think the right thing for me to do is to publicly apologize to him, like, that was bad. It was honestly a mistake; like, if I knew this would like this would go this."

What are your thoughts on Kai Cenat helping out the Omah Lay concertgoer with money and a new girl? Do you think the man and his currently girlfriend are officially done? Can you take Kai serious after he said that the guy is getting million dollar brand deals? Who was in the wrong, the girl or Omah Lay? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kai Cenat and Omah Lay. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of pop culture.

