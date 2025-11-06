News
Search input
ashlee monroe
Pop Culture
Mother Of Kai Cenat's Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Destroying Their Family Dynamic
Kai Cenat's girlfriend posted a video to her YouTube channel last December talking about how she never felt "true love" from her parents.
By
Zachary Horvath
November 06, 2025
