Lil Tjay Drops Meager Kai Cenat Diss Track About His Girlfriend

Lil Tjay and Kai Cenat both hail from the Bronx. But that didn't stop beef between the two from forming up over the past few years. It started with the rapper criticizing streamers as culture vultures in hip-hop, and has now evolved into a "full-blown" diss track against Kai and his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah.

Well, it's only a bit of a diss in actuality. It landed on the YouTube-exclusive Focus On The Music mixtape that Tjay dropped today (Friday, October 3) ahead of his more fleshed-out studio release. These five tracks are pretty par the course for him while still being quality. The diss track itself is the cut "Been Had Gigi." However, to the unbeknownst, there's nothing about the bars that directly speaks on the streamer or his partner beyond the track title and general narratives against haters, broke people, and about winning via success... In other words, the usual.

For those unaware, Lil Tjay and Kai Cenat's beef is pretty one-sided, with Tjay presumably assuming that Cenat has disdain for him due to Kai's friendship with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. This, along with criticisms of streamers in general, caught the content creator off-guard.

"I genuinely be minding my business. Then someway, somehow, I get dragged into somewhere every single time," he responded to the MC's original attacks. "I’ma just go ahead and think that a song or an album or something is about to drop. Tjay, it’s unfortunate that you didn’t even like text me or nothing. […] I don’t even remember you having a problem with me. So you saying that was like, ‘Damn, n***a.' […] We from the same borough."

Kai Cenat Girlfriend

But Lil Tjay recently flared up with Kai Cenat by claiming (likely in slight jest) that their issues are actually over Gigi. Still, it seems like Kai Cenat will not engage with Lil Tjay. He left a slew of direct messages on seen in which Tjay explained his side of the story.