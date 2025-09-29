Lil Tjay Breaks Down His Beef With Kai Cenat

Lil Tjay explained why he has a problem with Kai Cenat in a pair of videos posted on social media, over the weekend. In doing so, he complained about other people Cenat associates with, which fans on social media have interpreted to be a reference to A Boogie wit da Hoodie. In another video, he joked: "I figured it out. N***a probably just mad about his b*tch."

When DJ Akademiks shared the video on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions to Tjay's explanation in the comments section. "He dont find it embarrassing he beefing with streamers that dont gaf bout him?," one user wrote. Another added: "Man worried about who another man cool with is the corniest shi ever."

Lil Tjay, Kai Cenat, & Adin Ross Beef

It's not the first time Lil Tjay has called out Kai Cenat on social media. Last year, he labeled Cenat and Adin Ross "culture vultures" for featuring hip-hop artists on stream. “I fake hate this kid,” Tjay captioned a clip of Cenat streaming with Kodak Black at the time. “Him and [Adin] the biggest d riders in life.”

As caught by Vibe, he elaborated in a video post: “I told Adin he a culture vulture, he told me I’m on percs. I don’t take percs, don’t take drugs […] F**kin’ racist ni**a. I look like I take percs because I’m Black, right? I know.” Turning his attention to Cenat, he added: “Stop looking at Yak like he a weirdo. No, sometimes that’s how rappers act. In our society, that’s how we act.”

Cenat addressed Tjay's criticism on stream afterward. "I genuinely be minding my business then someway, somehow, I get dragged into somewhere every single time […] I’mma just go ahead and think that a song or an album or something is about to drop. Tjay, it’s unfortunate that you didn’t even like text me or nothing […] I don’t even remember you having a problem with me so you saying that was like ‘Damn, ni**a’ […] We from the same borough," he said.