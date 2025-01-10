Adin Ross Alleges Lil Tjay Threatened Him In His DMs And Supports Plaqueboymax Amid Stream Drama

Who knew that this story had more legs?

It seems like there's more to Lil Tjay and Plaqueboymax's beef than we previously imagined – or at least, it's becoming a more wide-ranging debate. For those unaware, the rapper recently expressed that he was about to slap the streamer during their live session when Max asked Tjay not to smoke in his room. This online debate roped in another media personality, Adin Ross, who recently claimed during his own livestream that the Bronx MC threatened him in his DMs. Also, Ross made his support for Plaqueboy very clear, taking his side in this particular debate and calling Tjay out in the process.

"'Cause, like, if I watch it, it's just going to piss me off," Adin Ross said of the Lil Tjay and Plaqueboymax situation. "I'm just going to say some s**t. 'You don't need another beef,'" he read a comment from a fan. "I mean, he already doesn't like me. He threatened me in the DMs. Like, he really threatened me in the DMs. He said, 'I got friends who kill.' I said, 'Me? I'm a streamer.' Like, bro, I swear to God. I was watching the election, and he got mad at me and Kai [Cenat]. It was just, it was on some crazy s**t for no reason. For no f***ing reason. It's just, the whole situation is going to make me upset. I'll be real with you guys, at the end of the day, obviously if you f***ing look at it another way, Max is a hundred percent in the right."

Adin Ross Addresses Lil Tjay & Plaqueboymax Drama

Apart from Adin Ross and Plaqueboymax, Lil Tjay also has a problem with Twitch giant Kai Cenat. "I fake hate this kid," he captioned a picture of Kai on his livestream with special guest Kodak Black. "Him and [Adin] the biggest d riders in life."