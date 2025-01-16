PlaqueBoyMax Goes After Fivio Foreign On His Own Song After Viral Smoking Spat

Earlier this month, things took a turn for the worse when Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay joined PlaqueBoyMax for a stream. At one point in the stream, the two artists sparked a blunt. This prompted PlaqueBoyMax to ask them to stop smoking indoors, as they were at an Airbnb. Instead of respecting his wishes, they continued, even blowing smoke in the internet personality's direction.

Ultimately, their appearance on the stream ended early, and Tjay proceeded to rant about it online. According to him, he didn't stop smoking because he thought PlaqueBoyMax asked disrespectfully. As for Fivio Foreign, he called into No Jumper last week to share his side of the story. "That n***a should've done an Airbnb, not in Brooklyn," he explained. "Should've done an Airbnb in New Jersey. I probably would've respected the rules if he was in New Jersey. If he in Brooklyn, it's house rules. I f*ck with him. I'ma call that n***a and chop it up with him. I don't think he was feeling a way like that."

PlaqueBoyMax Fires Back At Fivio Foreign

A few days later, however, Fivio Foreign took to TikTok to tease a new song he'd been working on since the tense interaction. He appeared to take aim at both PlaqueBoyMax and another prominent streamer, Kai Cenat. "And my real name Max/ And I really got plaques/ Double b***h, no cap/ Yeah, I’m the real PlaqueBoyMax… I’m a real bad boy Max," he rapped, also adding "Tell Kai Cenat to react to that, n****, never say I’m whack."

Now, PlaqueBoyMax has responded to the apparent diss by hopping on Fivio Foreign's snippet with a verse of his own. In it, he references their viral spat directly, and how he offered Fivio and Tjay to smoke in the back. “B*tch, I’m Plaqueboymax / They want smoke in here / Take they a** to the back,” he raps, “Ho stupid, she Fivio Foreign.”