PlaqueBoyMax Reveals He’s Launching His Own Record Label

Earlier this week, PlaqueBoyMax took to Twitter/X to invite fans to submit their music in hopes of being picked to join him on stream.

PlaqueBoyMax has already managed to make a name for himself thanks to his online presence, but now, he's looking to take on another business venture. Earlier this week, the streamer took to X to announce that he plans to start his own record label.

"I'm starting my own record label. Reply or quote tweet with a video submission of your music. Show your sh*t off," he began. "Show me what you got. Do not send me a link, we're not clicking no links. I'm going through tonight on stream. Finalists, tomorrow is for the try out, winners get flown out this weekend to make music live to make music on my stream In The Booth. Let's get it."

Of course, fans were quick to share their music in hopes of being selected.

PlaqueBoyMax Fivio Foreign Beef

A record label may not be the only new endeavor PlaqueBoyMax decides to take on either. This week, Fivio Foreign also challenged the 22-year-old to a boxing match. "Somebody tell that PlaqueBoyMax n***a we gotta box," he said on his Instagram Story. "Let's do it. We could put up $1 million, $5 million, however you want to do it."

At the time of writing, PlaqueBoyMax has not publicly responded to the challenge. He seems to have more reason than ever to accept it, however, as Fivio recently threw some serious shade at streamers.

"Rappers is cool, right? Streamers... I'm just telling you nothing but facts... the streamers got lit off of having the cool people on they stream," he said during a conversation with Jim Jones. "It's the streamer that's lit, they [fans] like the platform. People like the platform. People don't really like the individual."

PlaqueBoyMax and Fivio Foreign's beef began earlier this year, when the rapper appeared on his stream alongside Lil Tjay. Both guests were asked not to smoke, as they were in an Airbnb, prompting them to up and leave. Fivio later dropped a diss track aimed at the streamer, "PlaqueBoyMax."

