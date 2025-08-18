Internet Lets Fivio Foreign Hear It After Downplaying The Success Of Streamers

Fivio Foreign is ruffling the internet's feathers once again after delivering a contentious take. Ironically, it's about livestream culture, particularly the stars themselves. If you remember, he and PlaqueBoyMax got into a mini beef earlier this year, which we'll refresh you on in a second.

But as for the Brooklyn drill artist's comments, he delivered them during a sit-down with Jim Jones. They got onto the topic of streamers and their popularity. While he claims to not have anything against them, he goes onto to downplay their clout and who's actually giving it to them.

In the clip caught by DJ Akademiks, the "Off The Grid" star begins his argument saying, "Rappers is cool, right? Streamers... I'm just telling you nothing but facts... the streamers got lit off of having the cool people on they stream."

He explains how they understand who to associate themselves with and how to diversify who they bring on. Foreign then uses his moment with PlaqueBoyMax as an example. "Not to say that he wasn't lit, but he wasn't as lit--." Jones interjected adding that he wasn't really popping until after their interaction went viral.

Fivio then wrapped up his argument by concluding with, "It's the streamer that's lit, they [fans] like the platform. People like the platform. People don't really like the individual."

Fivio Foreign & PlaqueBoyMax

Overall, Jones seems to agree for the most part. He added complimenting Fivio for turning that into a moment and creating a hit record off of it. That interaction we keep alluding to was when Foreign and Lil Tjay both popped out to Max's stream at an Airbnb.

However, it went awry after the producer and content creator asked them to stop smoking in the house to follow the Airbnb owner's rules. Those who are staying in one can be hit with penalties. Both New York artists didn't like how Max was interrupting their smoke session.

As a result, Foreign went on to make a diss song and Tjay created a "No Smoking" line of merchandise to troll him.

At the time, the internet sided with Max, and they are doing so again following this clip. "We havent heard about fivio since plaqueboymax kicked him out the crib so that ends his whole argument," one IG user comments. "Kai was dawg shii famous before he started streaming with rappers brudda fried asl," another adds.