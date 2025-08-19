Fivio Foreign Throws Some Head-Scratching Shade At Nas

It appears that Jim Jones is already great at picking guests for his podcast that's hot off the presses. His first interviewee, fellow New York native Fivio Foreign, has given him some great content to start with. The first episode of Artist 2 Artist premiered on YouTube on Sunday, August 17.

While the engagement looks good for the former Dipset rapper, the optics of one conversation don't for him and Fivio Foreign. Both artists get into Nas, someone who the host has made some controversial statements about as of late.

But viewers of this are having hard time ignoring the things said by his guest. "Let me just say one thing," Fivio begins in the clip caught by HipHopDX. " I grew up with n****s like Sosa, Gino. And I'm not saying that the man [Nas] is wack, he's not legend. He's been out for years, I got a song with the n**** and I got a song on the album and the album got a Grammy. But I can't sit there and say a Nas bar to you or a song."

Foreign does ironically name one that he likes in "One Mic." However, you can already probably the guess how much backlash the MC is receiving.

Read More: The 10 Most Influential Air Jordan 3 Moments

Fivio Foreign & PlaqueBoyMax

"A 35 year old rapper from New York don’t know no Nas bars [rolling on the floor laughing emoji face palm emoji]," one IG user writes. "I still side eye Nas on why he even put him on King’s Disease [face palm emoji] His verse was dumpster juice," another adds trashing the song Fivio was alluding to earlier.

Other people were getting on Jim Jones for talking about Nas again in this light after previous comments about having a better legacy than the Illmatic star. "Love you Jim. But I think it’s time to stop talking about Nas. Nas will go down in history as one of the best to ever do it. There have been college courses that just study Nas’s lyrics. I buy every album you drop, but you’re not a Nas level rapper. And that’s ok," another user states.

This wasn't the only topic that drew some groans, though. Fivio also caught flack for what he had to say about streamers and how their success is predicated on who they collab with. He made things worse for himself after bringing up his past beef with PlaqueBoyMax.

"Not to say that he wasn't lit, but he wasn't as lit," he said. He continued, "It's the streamer that's lit, they [fans] like the platform. People like the platform. People don't really like the individual."