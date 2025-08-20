Fivio Foreign Wants To Box PlaqueBoyMax Months After Viral Spat

Earlier this year, Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay linked up with PlaqueBoyMax for a stream. Unfortunately, however, it ended sooner than expected. The two rappers were smoking, prompting the internet personality to ask them to stop since they were in an Airbnb.

They didn't like this, and ultimately just decided to leave. This earned them a fair bit of backlash, but they continued to try to justify their behavior. Fivio even went on to drop a diss track called "PlaqueBoyMax," in which he alludes to the viral spat.

It looks like he's not over it either, as recently, he hopped online to challenge the streamer to a boxing match. "Somebody tell that PlaqueBoyMax n***a we gotta box," he said on his Instagram Story, as seen in a clip shared by DJ Akademiks. "Let's do it. We could put up $1 million, $5 million, however you want to do it."

Fivio Foreign & PlaqueBoyMax Beef

At the time of writing, PlaqueBoyMax has not publicly responded to the request. He may have another bone to pick with the New York performer though, as earlier this week, he explained his controversial take on streamers during a conversation with Jim Jones.

"Rappers is cool, right? Streamers... I'm just telling you nothing but facts... the streamers got lit off of having the cool people on they stream," he said. "It's the streamer that's lit, they [fans] like the platform. People like the platform. People don't really like the individual."

That wasn't the only shade thrown during the chat, as he also had a lot to say about Nas. "I grew up with n****s like Sosa, Gino. And I'm not saying that the man [Nas] is wack, he's not legend," Fivio claimed. "He's been out for years, I got a song with the n**** and I got a song on the album and the album got a Grammy. But I can't sit there and say a Nas bar to you or a song."