Lil Tjay Blames Offset’s Alleged “Gambling Addiction” For Fiery DMs

According to Lil Tjay, Offset allegedly owes him $10K.

Last week, screenshots of a heated exchange between Offset and Lil Tjay surfaced online, showing the latter threatening to get physical with the former Migos member. “Ngl ima smack the sh*t out you,” he wrote, prompting an equally charged response from Offset. “Lol huh u joking right. Just seen this pop up gotta be the wrong ninja u texting boy I’ll smoke you," he fired back. "U barely lived already who tf you think you talking too ninja. U gotta be talking to the wrong ninja. I’m in New York right now. Come smack me lil clown boy."

Lil Tjay proceeded to reveal that Offset allegedly owes him $10K, encouraging others not to loan him money in the future. Of course, the spirited exchange left social media users wondering what started all of this. Fortunately, during a recent Twitch stream, Lil Tjay provided them with some answers. According to him, it all began one night at a casino, when Offset was allegedly trying to gather money to gamble.

Lil Tjay Accuses Offset Of Being "Broke"

“Why I diss Offset? Offset broke.” he said, answering a fan's question from the live chat. “I’ll tell y’all a true story, I seen the n***a in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for cash apps, he was broke. I don’t know why but nobody was answering his phone call." Lil Tjay continued, revealing that he offered Offset $10K, and suggesting that the rapper might allegedly have a gambling addiction.

“I see like 13 bands in loans. I don’t know who got paid back that day, you feel me. Word to my mother, this n***a’s ducked me for so long, boy. Mind you, I’m 23 and this is ‘raindrop, drop-top,’ Cardi B husband... I’m only talking crazy because he was talking crazy,” he concluded. “Like what? He want to talk crazy to me over my bread.”