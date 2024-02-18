Offset Drops Thousands At Casino Amid Cardi B Reunion Rumors

It's no secret that Cardi B and Offset's breakup was pretty messy. After sharing the news in December, the femcee immediately took to social media to put her former man on blast. What actually led to the split has yet to be confirmed, but fans had been under the impression that the duo wasn't on the best of terms up until she announced that they slept together on New Year's Eve.

At that point, supporters were left more confused than ever. The "Bongos" performer promptly addressed speculation that they were back together, however, insisting that she was still single. Flash forward to last week, when reunion rumors reignited after they were spotted at Carbone on Valentine's Day. While the ex-pair seemingly staggered their entrances to the Miami restaurant, they left in the same car, making it clear that they had spent the romantic holiday together.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Fuel Reunion Rumors With Valentine's Day Date

Offset Gambles In Florida

Only days after the apparent date night, Offset appears to have spent his weekend alone, gambling in Florida. TMZ got footage of the performer playing cards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL last night (February 17), reportedly dropping at least a few grand. It's possible that Offset was trying to win back some of what he lost on his Super Bowl bet. He reportedly put $1 million on the San Francisco 49ers, which obviously didn't work out in his favor.

Either way, things are looking up for Offset overall, as his eagerly-anticipated Set It Off tour is quickly approaching. The Georgia-born artist will kick things off in Philly at the beginning of March. He'll also be joined by Skilla Baby, SleazyWorld Go, and YRN Mango Foo. What do you think of Offset being spotted at a casino in Florida gambling alone? How about rumors that he and Cardi B could have gotten back together? What about his massive Super Bowl bet? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Offset Loses His $1 Million Super Bowl Bet On The 49ers

[Via]