Offset Loses His $1 Million Super Bowl Bet On The 49ers

Over the weekend one of the most exciting Super Bowl's in recent years took place. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime thriller. The big game took place in Las Vegas this year and saw the NFL leaning further into the world of sports betting than ever before. That included some major wages from a few notable high rollers. One of the biggest bags dropped on the big game came from Offset.

Video of the rapper showing up to the Super Bowl made the rounds online in the middle of the game. In the clip, he's rolling up to the stadium in style where he reveals that he's dropped a million dollars on a bet. Shortly after he shares that he placed his bet on the 49ers. When the video first made its way to the internet San Francisco was winning which led some fans to congratulate him on a good start. But after the Chiefs came back in the second half and eventually won in overtime, Offset lost his big bet. Check out the fan reactions to the video shifting as the game goes on below.

