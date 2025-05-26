Streamer University was pretty wild for CookingWithKya, with a lot of viral moments and interactions taking place over the Kai Cenat-ran weekend. However, there was also some more unexpected drama when various students went out to the club, and of course, it was all on stream.

Per FearBuck on Twitter, Kya's boyfriend ZaayBron reacted to an on-stream moment in which someone allegedly smacked his partner's rear. It's all kind of vague at press time and might just be a big deal about nothing, but it definitely shows a complex bond. Some people think he's overreacting, whereas others think she shouldn't have started dancing in the first place. Or, on the other hand, they just criticized ZaayBron for even trusting the TikToker in the first place.

"damn i'm in the hotel waiting for my b***h and she at the club 6 minutes away from me getting her a** slapped live infront of 50k people," he wrote on Twitter. "clout ah dangerous drug, never trust no b***h yall, learn from me." "#FUCCSTREAMERUNIVERSITY I JUST LOST MY BALL," ZaayBron added in another Twitter post.

Who Is CookingWithKya?

For those unaware, CookingWithKya is a popular TikTok content creator and social media personality who makes a lot of culinary videos and recipes. She also sometimes centers her content around joking about her promiscuity, which makes for divisive but very engaging content for her audience.

We'll see whether or not this blows up into a tougher situation for Kya or if she will just brush this off and find her own personal resolution. Not everything about Streamer University filled up with drama, though. Drake surprised creators with a closing ceremony speech at the University of Akron.

"To be able to organize this incredible academia event and gather you all together in one place is something that has never been done before," the 6ix God expressed. "It’s an extraordinary feat, and I want you all to show the most love that you possibly can for your Dean, the one and only Kai Cenat."

So in general, Kai Cenat's Streamer University was a pretty successful affair. All the gossip, headlines, and controversial moments are just par the course for a content-heavy weekend.