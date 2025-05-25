DDG's Friendly Interaction With A Woman On Stream Leads To Racial Slur Controversy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1017 Views
DDG Woman Stream Racial Slur Controversy Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: DDG visits the Empire State Building on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)
It seems like DDG and the woman are fine, so this was something going out of proportion. Still, it was a risky and worrisome insinuation.

DDG is dealing with a lot right now as a Streamer University professor, although we don't know if this new interaction has anything to do with it. Nevertheless, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram, this exchange with a woman raised some eyebrows and caused a lot of confusion.

Before getting into it, this is still a very unclear and unexplained situation, so take everything with a grain of salt. In fact, this might just be an extra class on how to distinguish intent, communication, and racial boundaries online.

Basically, at one point during DDG's livestream, he told the woman that she's his "ball." When the woman told the cameraman that she didn't know what he meant, the cameraman replied with the following: "You don't speak mon**y, right?" She then answered with, "I don't speak YN," an abbreviation we'll let you figure out for yourself if you don't already know.

Then, the woman reacted to people telling her she and the cameraman could be in trouble for this, and she asked the streamer himself about it. He seemed to dismiss the whole thing and ask for a hug, all while jokingly saying she's still his "ball." Whatever that means.

How Long Is Streamer University?

It's a weird scenario, but regardless, it seems like no one here took it super seriously. That's despite the connotations and risks that language like this from white voices carries. But then again, we might be missing something here, and we are clearly not up on our lingo.

Elsewhere, though, DDG is dealing with much larger issues. The temporary restraining order Halle Bailey secured against him has been a massive controversy. While some folks continue to debate and attempt to drag her down, it seems like both parties just want to move on with their lives.

Also, DDG has a boxing match to prepare for, and there's a possibility that Adin Ross and Drake might team up to make it happen. Soulja Boy has been beefing with the Michigan native for a while now, so we'll see if it actually pans out. In the meantime, hopefully stream language moving forward is much less open to negative interpretation, especially in this three-day university setting.

