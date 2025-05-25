DDG is dealing with a lot right now as a Streamer University professor, although we don't know if this new interaction has anything to do with it. Nevertheless, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram, this exchange with a woman raised some eyebrows and caused a lot of confusion.

Before getting into it, this is still a very unclear and unexplained situation, so take everything with a grain of salt. In fact, this might just be an extra class on how to distinguish intent, communication, and racial boundaries online.

Basically, at one point during DDG's livestream, he told the woman that she's his "ball." When the woman told the cameraman that she didn't know what he meant, the cameraman replied with the following: "You don't speak mon**y, right?" She then answered with, "I don't speak YN," an abbreviation we'll let you figure out for yourself if you don't already know.

Then, the woman reacted to people telling her she and the cameraman could be in trouble for this, and she asked the streamer himself about it. He seemed to dismiss the whole thing and ask for a hug, all while jokingly saying she's still his "ball." Whatever that means.

It's a weird scenario, but regardless, it seems like no one here took it super seriously. That's despite the connotations and risks that language like this from white voices carries. But then again, we might be missing something here, and we are clearly not up on our lingo.

Elsewhere, though, DDG is dealing with much larger issues. The temporary restraining order Halle Bailey secured against him has been a massive controversy. While some folks continue to debate and attempt to drag her down, it seems like both parties just want to move on with their lives.