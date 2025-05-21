Last week, Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against her ex DDG. She alleges that in January of this year, things turned violent when the rapper-turned-streamer came to pick up their son Halo. She accuses DDG of slamming her head against his steering wheel after she brought up the idea of a visitation schedule. Bailey allegedly walked away with bruises and a chipped tooth as a result.

As part of the temporary domestic violence restraining order, DDG is prohibited from possessing firearms, ammunition, and parts. This is something that DJ Akademiks takes issue with. He's been backing DDG ever since Bailey was granted the restraining order.

Ak claims to be concerned for the 27-year-old's safety, even accusing the Little Mermaid actress of putting him and their son at risk. "Roc nation assassination attempt," he also alleged in a tweet, per TMZ.

Akademiks' latest support for DDG comes after he accused Bailey of lying about the alleged abuse. "If they can't win the public narrative, they make the accusations," he claimed during a stream last week. "I keep telling you. All these women, something happen, they run to the bathroom to take pictures and they keep it in the tuck."

Halle Bailey Full Custody

Bailey has been granted sole temporary custody of Halo, and reportedly has plans to film in Italy throughout the summer. As for how DDG feels about all of this, he recently ranted about brands switching up on him amid the allegations during a stream, though he did not mention his ex by name.

"Yo, I want to be transparent with y'all," he began at the time. "It's a whole lot of brands switching up on me right now. I want you brands to know, after all this s**t's over with, I'm charging y'all quadruple. Tax. [Quintuple], actually."