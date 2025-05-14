Earlier this week, fans got a disturbing update on Halle Bailey and DDG. TMZ reported that the Little Mermaid actress was granted a domestic violence restraining order against the streamer, with whom she shares one child named Halo. She alleges that roughly three months after their October split, he came to pick Halo up, but things took a turn for the worse.

Allegedly, she brought up a visitation schedule, and was met with verbal abuse. "Get out of my car, B*TCH," he allegedly told her while she was strapping their child into his carseat. After that, he allegedly pulled her hair and slammed her face on his steering wheel, leaving her with a chipped tooth.

She reportedly stayed in the car for the ride over the DDG's house, and told his family what happened when she arrived. The outlet obtained photos of bruises on Bailey's arms, as well as the aforementioned chip in her front tooth.

Halle Bailey Restraining Order

This isn't all she accuses DDG of, however. She also alleges that last weekend, she received a series of angry messages from him about her trip to St. Lucia. He allegedly sent her links to social media posts theorizing she was on the island with Brent Faiyaz, which she denied. "Not with any man out here. i wouldn't do that, i have halo ... please let me enjoy my mother's day in peace. i hope you are okay and feel better soon," she reportedly told him.

While many friends and fans have flooded Bailey with words of support as she navigates this situation, not everyone has been so sympathetic. DJ Akademiks, for example, didn't hold back when it came to weighing in on the matter during a stream last night.

He essentially accused Bailey of making her story up after feeling like she hadn't managed to win the public over following the breakup. "If they can't win the public narrative, they make the accusations," he said, as seen in a clip shared by @scubaryan_ on X. "I keep telling you. All these women, something happen, they run to the bathroom to take pictures and they keep it in the tuck."