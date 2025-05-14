DDG & Adin Ross React In Shock On Stream As Halle Bailey Story Hits TMZ

Earlier tonight, it was revealed that Halle Bailey had won a restraining order against DDG for alleged domestic abuse.

Just a few hours ago, news broke that Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against DDG. Why? Because the father of baby Halo allegedly hurt Bailey during a physical altercation.

According to the initial report from TMZ, DDG chipped Halle's tooth and even bruised her arms during an altercation while picking Halo up from Bailey's home. In the ensuing months, DDG allegedly broke Halle's Ring doorbell. Furthermore, he was accused of stealing her phone and breaking it.

With Halle Bailey fearing for her and her child's safety, she filed a police report and got a restraining order. Now, DDG cannot come within 100 yards. Moreover, Halle can take the child to Italy for two months while filming a movie.

While the news was breaking online, DDG and Adin Ross were streaming at a clothing store together. Both men found out together, on camera, as they could both be seen with shocked expressions on their faces.

DDG could not muster any words and was horrified by what he was reading. He also seemed baffled by the story's mere existence. Meanwhile, Adin attempted to console his friend, stating that DDG is a good guy and this is all fake narratives.

DDG Restraining Order

It is currently unknown how long this restraining order will last for. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if DDG will put out an official statement in the coming hours or even days.

When the news first broke, TMZ did confirm that they had asked DDG for his side of the story, but no comment was given. As it stands, fans are currently praying for Halle given the harrowing pictures that came out.

TMZ's report included photos that Halle Bailey gave to authorities when she filed for her restraining order. These injuries are a huge reason for why Halle Bailey felt as though her and her child were in danger.

This is a developing story that we will continue to keep you updated on.

