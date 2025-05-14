It looks like DDG is doing pretty well all things considered, at least according to his latest tweet. This morning, the rapper-turned-streamer hopped online to give his followers an update amid some serious trouble brewing in his personal life. "I’m chillin btw.. i have no worries [wink emoji] streaming later on, no days off!" he wrote.

His post arrived just a day after his ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against him. According to TMZ, she accuses him of violently attacking her while picking up their son, Halo. Allegedly, she was told to "Get out of my car, B*TCH" when she brought up the idea of a visitation schedule, and the situation quickly turned physical.

The outlet obtained photos of bruises on the Little Mermaid actress' arms, as well as a chip in her tooth. Allegedly, DDG pulled her hair, slammed her face on his steering wheel, and more. He was livestreaming with Adin Ross when news of the restraining order began to circulate online.

DDG Restraining Order

DDG appeared to be totally shocked, and Ross tried to console him. “DDG is a good guy and this is all fake narratives," the internet personality claimed. He's not the only person coming to his defense amid all of this, however. DDG's mother Tonya Granberry also recently shared a vague message on her Instagram Story, teasing the idea of speaking out.

“I don’t usually comment or say anything on this internet even with all the negativity, the lies, and hatred toward mine,” she began, per The Shade Room. “However, these accusations have made me realize that I have been quiet too long.”

DJ Akademiks also backed DDG while reacting to news of Bailey's restraining order on stream. "If they can't win the public narrative, they make the accusations," he alleged. "I keep telling you. All these women, something happen, they run to the bathroom to take pictures and they keep it in the tuck."