DDG has addressed Soulja Boy demanding to square off against him in a boxing match, saying that the iconic rappper "can't fight." Soula has been calling out DDG in response to Halle Bailey getting a restraining order against him with allegations of physical abuse.

“You know how to fight, right? You a boxer, right? Let’s get in the f*cking ring b*tch ass n***a,” Soulja said on Instagram Live, according to AllHipHop. He then asked Adin Ross to help set it up. “I’ll beat your b*tch ass,” he added. “Putting your hands on the Little Mermaid, n***a... F*ck you and your whole family.”

DDG clapped back on his own stream. “Soulja Boy on another heroin rant. We gotta get that man clean. That heroin is f*cking him up," he said. “Soulja Boy you can’t fight, so stop tryna act like you wanna fight me, n***a. You just talking sh*t. You was supposed to fight Chris Brown 5 years ago, n***a still ain’t do it.”

DDG has been feuding with Soulja since Halle Bailey first came forward with her allegations. After the "Crank Dat" rapper took Bailey's side, he said on social media: “Soulja Boy is poor. He’s poor. Ain’t cranked that since we was yay high, buddy,” he said. “I will buy you. Couldn’t get next to me. We know you got crackhead teeth under them veneers. It’s just certain n****s that was like saying sh*t just to like feed off of your misfortune. Especially n***** like that. You don’t want to go to war with me on this internet.”

Halle Bailey DDG Restraining Order

Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against, DDG, earlier this month. She referenced disturbing allegations of abuse in her request filing. “Throughout our relationship. Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse," she wrote as obtained by CNN.