Tia Kemp Goes Off On Halle Bailey For Getting Restraining Order Against DDG

BY Cole Blake 307 Views
2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Tia Kemp brought up her own alleged experiences with a physically abusive partner to address Halle Bailey and DDG.

Tia Kemp went off on Halle Bailey for filing for a restraining order against DDG with allegations of abuse, earlier this week. In a video published by LiveBitez, Kemp brought up her own alleged experiences with physical abuse, arguing that she would rather fight back than take her issues to court.

She began her rant by revealing that her nieces and nephews put her on to the story. “I ain’t put a restraining order on my baby daddy,” Tia declared, as caught by The Shade Room. “B*tch, I don’t want you in jail because you can’t do for sh*t for us in there. I’ma beat your ass, and you bet not call no police. You whoop my ass, I ain’t calling them b*tches either.”

Fans have been having mixed reactions to Tia Kemp's stance. "This situation not funny but 'I don’t like what’s going on under the sea' sent a chuckle thru my whole body. Lawd forgive me," one user wrote in the comments of LiveBitez's post. Another wrote: "Why is DV funny? Nobody should be putting their hands on anyone."

Halle Bailey Restraining Order

Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, DDG, earlier this week after referencing disturbing allegations of abuse. “Throughout our relationship. Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse," she wrote in the request obtained by CNN.

She also referenced one recent incident in which the two got into a dispute about their visitation schedule. “The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” Bailey alleged. “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.” She included photos of the injuries.

