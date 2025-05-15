Tia Kemp went off on Halle Bailey for filing for a restraining order against DDG with allegations of abuse, earlier this week. In a video published by LiveBitez, Kemp brought up her own alleged experiences with physical abuse, arguing that she would rather fight back than take her issues to court.

She began her rant by revealing that her nieces and nephews put her on to the story. “I ain’t put a restraining order on my baby daddy,” Tia declared, as caught by The Shade Room. “B*tch, I don’t want you in jail because you can’t do for sh*t for us in there. I’ma beat your ass, and you bet not call no police. You whoop my ass, I ain’t calling them b*tches either.”

Fans have been having mixed reactions to Tia Kemp's stance. "This situation not funny but 'I don’t like what’s going on under the sea' sent a chuckle thru my whole body. Lawd forgive me," one user wrote in the comments of LiveBitez's post. Another wrote: "Why is DV funny? Nobody should be putting their hands on anyone."

Halle Bailey Restraining Order

Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, DDG, earlier this week after referencing disturbing allegations of abuse. “Throughout our relationship. Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse," she wrote in the request obtained by CNN.