PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) DDG attends the Rhude Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)
Some of DDG's tips include sleeping with an opponent's partner, dissing their loved ones, calling them broke, and more.

It's been a hectic month for DDG, but recently, he lent his expertise to a group of emerging content creators during a course at Streamer University. In a new clip shared by Rap on Instagram, he's seen standing in front of the class, explaining how to win internet beef. His tips included sleeping with an opponent's partner, dissing their loved ones, calling them broke, and more.

DDG is no stranger to internet beef himself, so he seems like a solid choice to teach the class. This month, for example, he's been wrapped up in a heated feud with Soulja Boy. It all started after the mother of DDG's child, Halle Bailey, was granted a restraining order against him. She accused him of violently attacking her back in January.

Soulja Boy didn't like the sound of this, and quickly challenged DDG to a boxing match. This week, Adin Ross even talked to the two of them during a stream and attempted to set it up.

Read More: Adin Ross Hints At Drake's Possible Involvement In A Soulja Boy & DDG Boxing Match

What Is Streamer University?

He proposed $75K to each of the participants, plus an extra $100K to whoever ends up winning. Soulja Boy suggested that they fight for free instead. “Don’t try me like that. … Tell DDG I’mma beat him up for free,” he said. “When they get a million at least, minimum, then holler at me. 75 bands? I’ll go beat him up for nothing if that’s the case.”

In response, DDG mocked his finances just like he told his Streamer University class to do, calling him “scared” and “broke." Ross claimed Drake might be willing to fork over the cash for the match, though it's unclear whether or not that will actually happen.

Streamer University is a weekend-long event hosted on a real college campus in Ohio. Launched by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, it will give 150 aspiring content creators the opportunity to learn from some current internet celebrities, all while being livestreamed.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Accuses Halle Bailey Of Putting DDG In Danger With Restraining Order

