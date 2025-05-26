DDG Shows Love To Kai Cenat After Winning Streamer University MVP

BY Devin Morton 307 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ddg-mvp-streamer-university-pop-culture-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: DDG visits SiriusXM Studios on May 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
DDG was named the MVP of Kai Cenat's Streamer University after the streamer's controversial invite to the event.

Kai Cenat wrapped up his weekend-long "Streamer University" content marathon on May 25. On the last full night of the event, Cenat gave out awards to different creators who attended the event, hosted at the University of Akron. One of the names involved in the proceedings was streamer/rapper DDG.

DDG "taught" a class on how to win internet beef during his few days at Streamer University, which is appropriate given his lengthy history of feuding with his peers. Kai Cenat named him the MVP of Streamer University. DDG experienced the best period of his Twitch career in that stretch. He averaged over 100,000 viewers at one point, a first for him.

DDG happily accepted the award. He thanked Cenat for "always seeing the good in him" and thanked Cenat's fanbase, dubbed "The Mafia," because he never averaged "anywhere close" to 100,000 viewers in his career.

Read More: DDG's Friendly Interaction With A Woman On Stream Leads To Racial Slur Controversy

DDG Streamer University

DDG's involvement in Streamer University caused controversy because of recent abuse allegations made against him by ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey. Bailey accused the rapper of physical and emotional abuse. She successfully received a temporary restraining order in the process. The pair have one son together, who DDG claims he's been "fighting" to see and who Bailey recently requested sole custody of.

DDG being named MVP of Streamer University was met with plenty of positivity from fans, though some argued in the replies on The Shade Room's Instagram post that fellow streamer/internet comedian FunnyMike deserved it over him. Regardless, the reaction to Cenat's recognition of the streamer seemed to go over well with those who watched the event unfold. Now that the weekend is over, DDG will continue to fight his legal battles. At this point, it seems that both sides would like to move on to the best of their abilities.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
Recommended Content
DDG Internet Beef Streamer University Pop Culture News Pop Culture DDG Teaches Class How To Win Internet Beef At Streamer University 1317
DDG Sister Halle Bailey Fans Defending Hip Hop News Viral DDG's Sister Refuses To Apologize To Halle Bailey And Her Fans For Defending The Rapper 2.2K
drake-kai-cenat-streamer-university-pop-culture-news Music Drake Delivers Heartfelt Closing Speech At Kai Cenat's Streamer University 2.2K
DDG Slams Trolls Gossip News Music DDG Reassures Himself As "The Man" Despite Issues With Soulja Boy and Halle Bailey 1258