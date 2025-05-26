DDG Shows Love To Kai Cenat After Winning Streamer University MVP

Kai Cenat wrapped up his weekend-long "Streamer University" content marathon on May 25. On the last full night of the event, Cenat gave out awards to different creators who attended the event, hosted at the University of Akron. One of the names involved in the proceedings was streamer/rapper DDG.

DDG "taught" a class on how to win internet beef during his few days at Streamer University, which is appropriate given his lengthy history of feuding with his peers. Kai Cenat named him the MVP of Streamer University. DDG experienced the best period of his Twitch career in that stretch. He averaged over 100,000 viewers at one point, a first for him.

DDG happily accepted the award. He thanked Cenat for "always seeing the good in him" and thanked Cenat's fanbase, dubbed "The Mafia," because he never averaged "anywhere close" to 100,000 viewers in his career.

DDG Streamer University

DDG's involvement in Streamer University caused controversy because of recent abuse allegations made against him by ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey. Bailey accused the rapper of physical and emotional abuse. She successfully received a temporary restraining order in the process. The pair have one son together, who DDG claims he's been "fighting" to see and who Bailey recently requested sole custody of.