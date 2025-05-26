ddg streamer university

News
Drake Shares Passionate Praise For India Love And Fans Can't Help But Feel Bad For DDG
Drake's Streamer University message for India Love clashed with her romantic link to DDG and a recent flirty interaction with Duke Dennis.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
11 hrs ago
1.8K Views
Pop Culture
DDG Shows Love To Kai Cenat After Winning Streamer University MVP
DDG was named the MVP of Kai Cenat's Streamer University after the streamer's controversial invite to the event.
By
Devin Morton
May 26, 2025
1448 Views