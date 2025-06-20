DDG Meets A Chloe Bailey Lookalike At "Streamer Prom" Event

The "Streamer Prom" event took place on Wednesday evening, and it seemed to be a success for almost everyone involved. The event, hosted by internet comedian Funny Mike, was the spiritual successor to Kai Cenat's Streamer University from the end of May. As such, some of the cast members remained the same. One of those creators was DDG, who Cenat named the MVP of Streamer University during the closing ceremony.

DDG and ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey have been embroiled in a legal back and forth. Bailey levied abuse allegations toward the streamer and is seeking sole custody of their young son, Halo. DDG recently obtained a temporary restraining order against Bailey after firing back with his own abuse allegations toward her.

During his Streamer Prom outing, DDG ran into a woman at the venue that made him take several looks at her. "I keep seeing this girl in the purple and I keep thinking it's somebody else, y'all. Tell me if I'm tripping," he laughed.

The woman realized he was talking about her and walked over to ask what he was talking about. DDG responded by saying "you look like my son's auntie." Of course, he's referring to Chloe Bailey, Halle's older sister and the other half of Chloe x Halle. The woman formally introduced herself and said she regularly gets the Chloe comparison, which broke up some of the tension.

DDG Streamer Prom