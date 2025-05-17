Halle Bailey caused a shock in the hip-hop and streamer world when she accused her former partner DDG of a physically and emotionally abusive January incident. She reportedly secured a temporary restraining order against him and also got temporary custody of their son Halo.

The rapper and streamer's sister TeeTee, though, stands firmly by her brother despite the singer's fans blasting her online. She's also a streamer, and she had reposted a compilation fo Bailey saying she's the problem in relationships.

During a recent livestream caught by The Shade Room, TeeTee dismissed folks criticizing her for supporting the Michigan MC. She reminded them that he is her blood brother and claimed that fans are going too far with this.

"I don’t understand why y’all can’t grasp that," TeeTee said of her brother DDG. "Some people in the world think that content creators are robots and the they don’t have a mind. Y’all think we just listen to y’all and move the way you want us to move... And that’s not how life works. I’m a human being and so is my brother."

"I shouldn’t have to explain why I repost stuff," she continued. "That’s not something I’m gonna do," the streamer remarked, reportedly referring to an apology.

Even her boyfriend Aries went on his own livestream to ask fans to leave TeeTee alone. "It’s wild to me that y’all are coming for her over nothing... She’s a lovely woman who doesn’t deserve this," he remarked, positing that she has nothing to do with Halle Bailey and DDG's drama.

DDG Restraining Order

While these folks are coming out in full support, DDG's detractors continue to target him. He recently got in some social media beef with Soulja Boy, one which might escalate if they keep up their trolling.