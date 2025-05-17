DDG's Sister Refuses To Apologize To Halle Bailey And Her Fans For Defending The Rapper

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 560 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DDG Sister Halle Bailey Fans Defending Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) DDG attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)
TeeTee's boyfriend Aries asked folks to stop sending her hate for defending her brother DDG against his ex Halle Bailey's abuse allegations.

Halle Bailey caused a shock in the hip-hop and streamer world when she accused her former partner DDG of a physically and emotionally abusive January incident. She reportedly secured a temporary restraining order against him and also got temporary custody of their son Halo.

The rapper and streamer's sister TeeTee, though, stands firmly by her brother despite the singer's fans blasting her online. She's also a streamer, and she had reposted a compilation fo Bailey saying she's the problem in relationships.

During a recent livestream caught by The Shade Room, TeeTee dismissed folks criticizing her for supporting the Michigan MC. She reminded them that he is her blood brother and claimed that fans are going too far with this.

"I don’t understand why y’all can’t grasp that," TeeTee said of her brother DDG. "Some people in the world think that content creators are robots and the they don’t have a mind. Y’all think we just listen to y’all and move the way you want us to move... And that’s not how life works. I’m a human being and so is my brother."

"I shouldn’t have to explain why I repost stuff," she continued. "That’s not something I’m gonna do," the streamer remarked, reportedly referring to an apology.

Even her boyfriend Aries went on his own livestream to ask fans to leave TeeTee alone. "It’s wild to me that y’all are coming for her over nothing... She’s a lovely woman who doesn’t deserve this," he remarked, positing that she has nothing to do with Halle Bailey and DDG's drama.

Read More: Halle Bailey's Restraining Order Against DDG, Explained

DDG Restraining Order

While these folks are coming out in full support, DDG's detractors continue to target him. He recently got in some social media beef with Soulja Boy, one which might escalate if they keep up their trolling.

The blame the chat artists's other family members, like his brother and his mother, also came out to publicly support him amid this restraining order, abuse allegations, and custody drama. He seemed to deny any and all accusations from his former partner and is trying to move on. We will see how this complex and contentious case develops, even with media silence from some important players here.

Read More: Kai Cenat Reveals Where He Stands On DDG & Halle Bailey's Nasty Fallout

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Soulja Boy Ray J DDG Disses Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy & Ray J Drag DDG Through The Mud After He Responds To Their Disses 1363
DDG Brother Reacts Halle Bailey Allegations Pop Culture news Pop Culture DDG’s Brother DuB Breaks Down In Tears As He Reacts To Halle Bailey Abuse Allegations 2.7K
DDG No Worries Halle Bailey Allegations Pop Culture News Pop Culture DDG Claims To Have “No Worries” Amid Halle Bailey Abuse Allegations 1297
55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals Relationships DDG Associate Baby Rich Alleges That Halle Bailey Went On Vacation With Brent Faiyaz 3.7K