DDG and Halle Bailey have been going through a very contentious coparenting split regarding their son Halo, months after their actual breakup. The former tried to secure a temporary restraining order against the latter along with sole physical and legal custody, which proved unsuccessful.

This is after Halle Bailey's own restraining order against DDG and abuse allegations on both sides, plus other accusations. For example, the Michigan rapper alleges that the singer stalked him via various hidden AirTags, something his mother Tonya Granberry is backing up in reported court documents.

Per The Shade Room, Granberry's declaration reportedly identified four AirTags secretly positioned in the streamer's car and home. The first alleged tag was from a June 2023 incident in which Bailey allegedly confronted a female friend that was going to the movies with her then-partner. Tonya claims she had to step in to diffuse the situation.

This is the latest development in DDG and Halle Bailey's complex saga, and the court will reportedly have a full hearing on June 24 to address their competing claims. Both of them are accusing each other of abuse, harassment, and being generally unfit to take care of their son Halo.

DDG Motion Denied

DDG also leaked alleged texts with Halle Bailey as part of this move, accusing her of mental instability. He claimed that she once allegedly took his gun and didn't indicate her whereabouts, and some of the alleged texts suggest thoughts of self-harm.

Elsewhere, both multi-hyphenates are moving on with their careers, whether that's new acting gigs, music, content creation, and the usual suspects. This whole scandal, though, took over both their public images at the moment. While some fans feel very passionately about who they support, most of them just hope they can settle this privately soon.

We will see if we get a further explanation for why the court denied DDG's motion against Halle Bailey. Regardless, his mother's allegations will likely come up in the hearing on their petitions.

Throughout it all, both sides are trying to make their case on social media. With all the firestorm going on, it's clear the former couple will refer to these discussions in their deliberations as their case plays out in the public eye.