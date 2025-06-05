DDG's Mother Alleges Halle Bailey Hid AirTags To Stalk The Rapper

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 359 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DDG Mother Halle Bailey Hid AirTags Stalk Hip Hop News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 16: DDG attends ComplexCon 2024 on November 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DDG recently tried but failed to secure a temporary restraining order against Halle Bailey amid both of their abuse allegations.

DDG and Halle Bailey have been going through a very contentious coparenting split regarding their son Halo, months after their actual breakup. The former tried to secure a temporary restraining order against the latter along with sole physical and legal custody, which proved unsuccessful.

This is after Halle Bailey's own restraining order against DDG and abuse allegations on both sides, plus other accusations. For example, the Michigan rapper alleges that the singer stalked him via various hidden AirTags, something his mother Tonya Granberry is backing up in reported court documents.

Per The Shade Room, Granberry's declaration reportedly identified four AirTags secretly positioned in the streamer's car and home. The first alleged tag was from a June 2023 incident in which Bailey allegedly confronted a female friend that was going to the movies with her then-partner. Tonya claims she had to step in to diffuse the situation.

This is the latest development in DDG and Halle Bailey's complex saga, and the court will reportedly have a full hearing on June 24 to address their competing claims. Both of them are accusing each other of abuse, harassment, and being generally unfit to take care of their son Halo.

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted, Not Defended

DDG Motion Denied

DDG also leaked alleged texts with Halle Bailey as part of this move, accusing her of mental instability. He claimed that she once allegedly took his gun and didn't indicate her whereabouts, and some of the alleged texts suggest thoughts of self-harm.

Elsewhere, both multi-hyphenates are moving on with their careers, whether that's new acting gigs, music, content creation, and the usual suspects. This whole scandal, though, took over both their public images at the moment. While some fans feel very passionately about who they support, most of them just hope they can settle this privately soon.

We will see if we get a further explanation for why the court denied DDG's motion against Halle Bailey. Regardless, his mother's allegations will likely come up in the hearing on their petitions.

Throughout it all, both sides are trying to make their case on social media. With all the firestorm going on, it's clear the former couple will refer to these discussions in their deliberations as their case plays out in the public eye.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Judge Denies DDG Restraining Order Request Halle Bailey Hip Hop News Relationships Judge Denies DDG's Restraining Order Request Against Halle Bailey 2.4K
DDG Sister Halle Bailey Fans Defending Hip Hop News Viral DDG's Sister Refuses To Apologize To Halle Bailey And Her Fans For Defending The Rapper 2.5K
Rich the Kid "Life's a Gamble" Listening Party Music Halo Hilariously Indicates That His Dad DDG Doesn't Have The Best Hygiene 2.5K
DDG Brands Switching Up Halle Bailey Allegations Hip Hop News Music DDG Calls Out Brands "Switching Up" On Him Due To Halle Bailey Allegations 4.8K