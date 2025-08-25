It goes without saying that it's been a hectic few years for Halle Bailey. At the end of 2023, the actress and singer gave birth to her first child with her then-partner DDG, Halo. The two of them decided to go their separate ways a few months later. Sadly, their co-parenting relationship has gotten messy since.

In May, Bailey requested a restraining order against the rapper-turned-streamer. She alleged that he violently attacked her while picking up their son. The request was granted, and shortly after, DDG requested a restraining order of his own plus sole legal and physical custody of Halo. At the time, he alleged that Bailey was mentally unfit to care for the child, which she denies. His restraining order request was granted, though Halo's mother still has temporary sole custody of him.

Amid all of this, it looks like Bailey has been able to find someone new to take her mind off of the drama. At the beginning of July, she was spotted alongside a mystery man on a yacht in Italy, where she was filming her upcoming movie Italianna. The two of them got up close and personal, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Halle Bailey Boyfriend

The man was later identified as Scott Bridgeway, a producer who worked with Kendrick Lamar on GNX tracks like "peekaboo," "luther," and "squabble up." They've yet to publicly address the sighting, but over the weekend, they were seen together once again. This time, they dined at a restaurant in Los Angeles.