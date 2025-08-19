Halle Bailey Reveals Whether Or Not She’s In The Illuminati

Halle Bailey has found plenty of success in the entertainment industry, but according to her, that doesn't mean she's in the Illuminati. During a recent livestream, the Little Mermaid star answered some of fans' most burning questions, including whether or not she's part of the top secret society.

"No, I'm not," she said simply with a laugh, as captured by Live Bitez. During the short Q&A, Bailey was also asked about her workout routine. She indicated that while she has been working out a bit, she hasn't been sticking to her typical routine. She added that she's put on a few pounds since touching down in Italy to film an upcoming movie, and that she's feeling good about it.

"Somebody said 'miss your workout routine.' Yeah me too girl, me too," she said. "I've been working out a little bit though. But you know, I'm liking my new... You know I'm a little bit chubbs right now, but I like it. It makes me feel like, a little womanly. But you know if you go to Italy and live in Italy for three months and you're eating pasta everyday, come on guys. If you don't come back plump, something's wrong with you."

Halle Bailey Italianna

Local cuisine isn't all Bailey enjoyed during her stay it Italy, however. Earlier in the summer, she was spotted alongside Scott Bridgeway on a yacht, and the two of them certainly appeared to be more than friends. Bridgeway is a producer who worked alongside Kendrick Lamar on GNX tracks like "luther," "squabble up," and "peekaboo."

For now, details of that relationship are still under wraps. As for her upcoming film, it's titled Italianna, and is set to debut on April 10, 2026. Regé-Jean Page is one of her co-stars, and Kat Coiro is the director. At the time of writing, the plot has not yet been revealed.