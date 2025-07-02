Halle Bailey’s Rumored New Boo Is Kendrick Lamar Producer Scott Bridgeway

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Halle Bailey attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Halle Bailey was recently spotted locking lips with Scott Bridgeway on a yacht in Italy amid her custody battle with DDG.

Recently, Halle Bailey was spotted living it up on a yacht in Italy, and she wasn't alone. In photos that began making their rounds online yesterday, she could be seen locking lips with a man, who social media users quickly identified as Scott Bridgeway. Per AllHipHop, Bridgeway is a producer, and worked with Kendrick Lamar on GNX tracks like "luther," "squabble up," and "peekaboo."

For now, details of their relationship have yet to be revealed, but fans are convinced they're an item. Reportedly, Bailey is in the country working on her upcoming film with Regé-Jean Page, Italianna. The film is being directed by Kat Coiro and is slated for release next April.

The Little Mermaid star's rumored fling comes amid her messy custody battle with her son Halo's father, DDG. In May, she was granted a restraining order against him. At the time, she alleged that he violently attacked her while picking up their son in January, leaving her with bruises and a chipped front tooth.

Halle Bailey DDG Court Case
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Actress and singer Halle Bailey arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.

The rapper-turned-streamer ended up requesting a restraining order of his own the following month. In his motion, he alleged that Bailey is not mentally stable enough to care for Halo. He also asked that she be forbidden from taking the child out of the country with her.

He too was granted the restraining order, but Bailey still has temporary sole custody of Halo, meaning their trip overseas could go on as planned.

DDG hasn't been totally left out of his son's summer plans, however. Last month, he requested permission to visit Halo in Italy, and his request was granted. The visits can take place through July 3, and must be supervised by Bailey's nanny and personal security.

