Recently, Halle Bailey was spotted living it up on a yacht in Italy, and she wasn't alone. In photos that began making their rounds online yesterday, she could be seen locking lips with a man, who social media users quickly identified as Scott Bridgeway. Per AllHipHop, Bridgeway is a producer, and worked with Kendrick Lamar on GNX tracks like "luther," "squabble up," and "peekaboo."

For now, details of their relationship have yet to be revealed, but fans are convinced they're an item. Reportedly, Bailey is in the country working on her upcoming film with Regé-Jean Page, Italianna. The film is being directed by Kat Coiro and is slated for release next April.

The Little Mermaid star's rumored fling comes amid her messy custody battle with her son Halo's father, DDG. In May, she was granted a restraining order against him. At the time, she alleged that he violently attacked her while picking up their son in January, leaving her with bruises and a chipped front tooth.

Read More: Halle Bailey Kisses Mystery Man During Romantic Italian Outing Amid DDG Drama

Halle Bailey DDG Court Case

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Actress and singer Halle Bailey arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Kiyoshi Mio / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rapper-turned-streamer ended up requesting a restraining order of his own the following month. In his motion, he alleged that Bailey is not mentally stable enough to care for Halo. He also asked that she be forbidden from taking the child out of the country with her.

He too was granted the restraining order, but Bailey still has temporary sole custody of Halo, meaning their trip overseas could go on as planned.

DDG hasn't been totally left out of his son's summer plans, however. Last month, he requested permission to visit Halo in Italy, and his request was granted. The visits can take place through July 3, and must be supervised by Bailey's nanny and personal security.