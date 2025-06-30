The contentious breakup and two-way abuse allegations relating to coparents DDG and Halle Bailey has been a whirlwind to follow. Now, it seems like things are at least dying down a little bit, but that doesn't mean outspoken voices like Tokyo Toni are toning anything down.

For example, The Neighborhood Talk recently covered some interesting comments from DDG via the Instagram platform. He proclaimed that if he's single by the time he's 29, he might consider having his next child at a clinic rather than with a partner.

"If I'm 29 or something like that and I ain't got the time, I'll just go to that little place, do my little one-two, put my s**t in a cup... Throw it in another little body, [and] cook that motherf***er up for nine months, you know?" the Michigan rapper and content creator expressed. "You can do that type of s**t when you got money. That would alleviate a lot of s**t."

He didn't really explain his reasoning for this, although many fans assumed that he referred to not dealing with another partner. Either way, Tokyo Toni took the opportunity to blast DDG's ex Halle Bailey amid his accusations against the singer and actress.

"FACTS," Toni commented under The Neighborhood Talk's IG post. "MERMAIDS ARE EVIL. HIDE THE KNIFES [sic]."

DDG & Halle Bailey Custody Battle

As for recent updates on this contentious process, DDG reportedly secured permission to visit his son while little Halo is in Italy with Halle Bailey. There are a lot of restrictions and regulations when it comes to this agreement, and hopefully the former couple can settle their next disputes in more amicable and less combative ways.

Amid online discourse about DDG and Halle Bailey, it seems like both artists' fanbases are the ones pushing the narrative right now, for the most part. Now that their conflict entered a courtroom, they will not have the same chances to speak on the matter publicly.

We will see whether or not Tokyo Toni and others continue to make scathing remarks in either direction. Since this is the Internet we're talking about, we're sadly sure this is not over one bit.