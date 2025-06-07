It's been an undoubtedly hectic few days for Halle Bailey. Earlier this week, her ex DDG filed an emergency motion in an attempt to prevent her from leaving the country with their son Halo. He requested a restraining order, as well as sole legal and physical custody of the child. In his motion, he accused Bailey of being too mentally unstable to care for their little one, accusing her of threatening suicide, leaving the house with his gun while pregnant, and more.

While the rapper-turned-streamer was reportedly granted the restraining order, the Little Mermaid actress still has custody of Halo for the time being. The former couple's latest legal woes have earned mixed reactions from the public. There's at least one person who's made it clear exactly how she feels, however.

This, of course, is Flo Milli. Recently, the femcee hopped online to tease a new song. In it, she rhymes about an unworthy man before name-dropping Bailey. “Ain’t perfect, but he gone work it. Break his heart, do me bad, he deserve it,” she spits, as captured by The Shade Room Teens. “I’m really starting to think my baby daddy ain’t sh*t. Going through my phone, being bitter, what a b*tch.”

“I’m just a girl but I get it from my daddy, that n***a slided on the wall, do him badly,” she adds. “This sh** for Halle."

Halle Bailey DDG Court Documents

Flo Milli's new snippet arrives shortly after Bailey fired back at DDG's allegations about her mental health in a declaration.