Flo Milli Shows Love To Halle Bailey In New Snippet Amid DDG Custody Battle

BY Caroline Fisher 492 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Flo Milli Halle Bailey DDG Gossip News
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Halle Bailey attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)
Earlier this week, DDG filed an emergency motion in an attempt to prevent Halle Bailey from leaving the country with their son.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few days for Halle Bailey. Earlier this week, her ex DDG filed an emergency motion in an attempt to prevent her from leaving the country with their son Halo. He requested a restraining order, as well as sole legal and physical custody of the child. In his motion, he accused Bailey of being too mentally unstable to care for their little one, accusing her of threatening suicide, leaving the house with his gun while pregnant, and more.

While the rapper-turned-streamer was reportedly granted the restraining order, the Little Mermaid actress still has custody of Halo for the time being. The former couple's latest legal woes have earned mixed reactions from the public. There's at least one person who's made it clear exactly how she feels, however.

This, of course, is Flo Milli. Recently, the femcee hopped online to tease a new song. In it, she rhymes about an unworthy man before name-dropping Bailey. “Ain’t perfect, but he gone work it. Break his heart, do me bad, he deserve it,” she spits, as captured by The Shade Room Teens. “I’m really starting to think my baby daddy ain’t sh*t. Going through my phone, being bitter, what a b*tch.”

“I’m just a girl but I get it from my daddy, that n***a slided on the wall, do him badly,” she adds. “This sh** for Halle."

Read More: DuB Fiercely Defends DDG After Halle Bailey Cites DreamCon Altercation In New Declaration

Halle Bailey DDG Court Documents

Flo Milli's new snippet arrives shortly after Bailey fired back at DDG's allegations about her mental health in a declaration.

“I have been very vocal about my anxiety, depression, and previous thoughts of suicide. Without waiving the psychotherapist-patient privilege and physician-patient privilege, I have reached out to my doctor and received treatment to address these issues. I have been and remain 100% available and capable as a parent to our son, Halo,” she said, per Billboard. “Had Darryl really been concerned about my parenting, he would have taken action prior to this time. This is cold retribution to embarrass, humiliate and caused me additional emotional distress."

Read More: DDG's Lawyer Claims They Secured A Halle Bailey Restraining Order, But There's A Catch

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
DuB Defends DDG Halle Bailey Relationship News Relationships DuB Fiercely Defends DDG After Halle Bailey Cites DreamCon Altercation In New Declaration 713
Halle Bailey Addresses DDG Allegations Relationship News Relationships Halle Bailey Cites DDG DreamCon Altercation In Response To “Exaggerated” Mental Illness Allegations 739
Adin Ross DDG Lawyers Halle Bailey Hip Hop News Pop Culture Adin Ross Reveals He Put DDG In Touch With His Lawyers Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle 741
2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals Relationships DDG Files Emergency Motion To Stop Halle Bailey From Traveling Abroad With Halo 3.6K