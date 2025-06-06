Earlier this week, DDG filed an emergency motion in an attempt to prevent Halle Bailey from leaving the country with their son Halo. In his motion, he alleged that the actress is mentally unstable. He accuses her of threatening suicide, leaving the house with his gun while pregnant, and more. His request for a restraining order was reportedly granted. This doesn't change the fact that she has temporary sole legal and physical custody of their child, however.

Bailey went on to address DDG's allegations in a declaration, per Billboard. She alleges that he "has exaggerated, lied and misconstrued for the court, not only the history of our relationship, but our parenting and my mental health."

“I have been very vocal about my anxiety, depression, and previous thoughts of suicide. Without waiving the psychotherapist-patient privilege and physician-patient privilege, I have reached out to my doctor and received treatment to address these issues. I have been and remain 100% available and capable as a parent to our son, Halo,” she claimed. “Had Darryl really been concerned about my parenting, he would have taken action prior to this time. This is cold retribution to embarrass, humiliate and caused me additional emotional distress."

Halle Bailey & DDG Court Documents

Bailey went on to cite a viral altercation that DDG and his brother DuB were allegedly involved in. It took place at the anime and gaming convention DreamCon last week. "On Saturday, May 31, 2025, Darryl and his brother were recorded on TikTok being involved in a fist fight with another man," she alleged. "I will bring this video to Court. Darryl and the people around him are aggressive and angry, which leads me to believe this is not a safe environment for Halo."

Now, DuB has issued a response of his own. During a recent stream, he insisted that DDG was not involved in the altercation, referring to Bailey as a "dirty b****."