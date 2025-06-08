DDG Addresses Rumor He Slept With Lala Baptiste Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle

BY Caroline Fisher 422 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DDG Rumor Lala Baptiste Halle Bailey Gossip News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) DDG attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Last week, DDG shared a series of text messages allegedly sent to him by the mother of his child, Halle Bailey.

There's plenty of speculation surrounding DDG these days, but recently, the rapper-turned-streamer took to social media to shut down one rampant rumor. Last week, he filed an emergency motion in an attempt to stop his ex Halle Bailey from traveling abroad with their son Halo. In his motion, he accused the Little Mermaid actress of being mentally unstable, threatening suicide, and more.

He also unveiled a series of text messages the two of them allegedly exchanged. In one of them, Bailey allegedly accused him of sleeping with influencer Lala Baptiste during a trip to Mexico. The messages quickly went viral, prompting Baptiste to hop online to set the record straight.

“The context behind these accusations in general is stemming from a group trip that our whole friend group went on," she told followers. “Everyone on this trip can confirm there was nothing weird going on ... I wasn’t even staying near them. It was for someone’s birthday. Let’s start there. There was never anything sneaky going on. Like, me and Darryl’s relationship has always been strictly started off as business, obviously. If you know you know.”

Read More: DDG & India Love Drive Fans Wild With Viral Twerk Sesh At Pool Party

DDG Halle Bailey Text Messages

Nevertheless, the rumors continue, and DDG is fed up. "Just to clear the air," he began on X yesterday, per The Neighborhood Talk. "I've never been romantically involved with lala. Can y'all please stop spreading that rumor i'd appreciate it."

DDG's latest request comes just a few days after Bailey fired back at his allegations about her mental health in a declaration.

“I have been very vocal about my anxiety, depression, and previous thoughts of suicide. Without waiving the psychotherapist-patient privilege and physician-patient privilege, I have reached out to my doctor and received treatment to address these issues. I have been and remain 100% available and capable as a parent to our son, Halo,” she stated. “Had Darryl really been concerned about my parenting, he would have taken action prior to this time. This is cold retribution to embarrass, humiliate and caused me additional emotional distress."

Read More: DDG Shares A Screenshot Of His Best Month's Twitch Earnings & Its In the Millions

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Halle Bailey Addresses DDG Allegations Relationship News Relationships Halle Bailey Cites DDG DreamCon Altercation In Response To “Exaggerated” Mental Illness Allegations 904
DuB Defends DDG Halle Bailey Relationship News Relationships DuB Fiercely Defends DDG After Halle Bailey Cites DreamCon Altercation In New Declaration 928
Lala Baptiste DDG Halle Bailey Texts Pop Culture News Pop Culture Lala Baptiste Denies Sleeping With DDG As Alleged Halle Bailey Texts Go Viral 1.9K
Flo Milli Halle Bailey DDG Gossip News Gossip Flo Milli Shows Love To Halle Bailey In New Snippet Amid DDG Custody Battle 692