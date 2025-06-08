There's plenty of speculation surrounding DDG these days, but recently, the rapper-turned-streamer took to social media to shut down one rampant rumor. Last week, he filed an emergency motion in an attempt to stop his ex Halle Bailey from traveling abroad with their son Halo. In his motion, he accused the Little Mermaid actress of being mentally unstable, threatening suicide, and more.

He also unveiled a series of text messages the two of them allegedly exchanged. In one of them, Bailey allegedly accused him of sleeping with influencer Lala Baptiste during a trip to Mexico. The messages quickly went viral, prompting Baptiste to hop online to set the record straight.

“The context behind these accusations in general is stemming from a group trip that our whole friend group went on," she told followers. “Everyone on this trip can confirm there was nothing weird going on ... I wasn’t even staying near them. It was for someone’s birthday. Let’s start there. There was never anything sneaky going on. Like, me and Darryl’s relationship has always been strictly started off as business, obviously. If you know you know.”

DDG Halle Bailey Text Messages

Nevertheless, the rumors continue, and DDG is fed up. "Just to clear the air," he began on X yesterday, per The Neighborhood Talk. "I've never been romantically involved with lala. Can y'all please stop spreading that rumor i'd appreciate it."

DDG's latest request comes just a few days after Bailey fired back at his allegations about her mental health in a declaration.